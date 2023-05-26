Buttigieg: ‘It’s about time’ federal funds approved for Port of Green Bay expansion

GREEN BAY – The Port of Green Bay is on the verge of starting work on its first new shipping terminal in more than 100 years thanks to federal dollars U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday said was long overdue.

“It’s about time. This city and this region is so key to Midwest commerce. It’s so well-positioned because of its infrastructure,” Buttigieg said, noting interstate highways, rail lines and the port’s connection into the global shipping network.

The current estimate is that all the work involved will cost about $30 million. Port officials expect to finalize design plans by early 2024 which will enable the costs to come into sharper focus.

The port has assembled $30.8 million from federal, state and local sources, including the $10 million Buttigieg visited Green Bay to highlight:

$500,000 Idle Sites Grant from Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to help buy the property

$3.2 million in Brown County American Rescue Plan Act dollars

$2.1 million in WisDOT Harbor Assistance Grants

$15 million in state American Rescue Plan Act dollars

