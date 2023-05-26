Council President Evan Glass Launches Fifth Annual LGBTQ+ Pride in Montgomery County

MARYLAND, May 26 - For Immediate Release: Friday, May 26, 2023

Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass (At-Large) announced a series of LGBTQ+ Pride Month events throughout the month of June. Events include a Pride flag raising outside the Executive Office Building in Rockville, Pride Family Day at Glen Echo Park and a Pride youth writing competition.

“I’m excited to host Montgomery County’s fifth annual LGBTQ+ Pride month events,” said Council President Evan Glass. “This is a time for celebration, reflection and unity. Today, the rights of LGBTQ+ Americans are under relentless attack. Members of the LGBTQ+ community — especially people of color and trans people — continue to face discrimination and efforts to undermine their human rights. As we continue our struggle for greater civil rights and liberties, Pride Month is a time to not only reflect on our progress but to focus on the work ahead.”

Here is a list of events scheduled throughout Montgomery County for the month of June: