Commercial National Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- ITHACA, Mich., May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 14 cents per share. The dividend is payable July 3, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 16, 2023. Based on a recent closing price of $10.25 per share, the annualized dividend yield is 5.46%.



