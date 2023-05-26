Commercial National Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- ITHACA, Mich., May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 14 cents per share. The dividend is payable July 3, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 16, 2023.   Based on a recent closing price of $10.25 per share, the annualized dividend yield is 5.46%.

Contact:
Kevin Twardy
CFO and COO
(989) 875-5528


