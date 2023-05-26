MDC June 17 fishing event will focus on memory-loss patients

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In addition to being a great way to connect with the outdoors, fishing can also be therapeutic. The calm and comfort this activity provides can have positive benefits for participants and their family members, too.

Using fishing as a way for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients, their families, and their caregivers to find mental comfort is the focus of the June 17 event at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Bois D’Arc Conservation Area Education Pond in Greene County. This program, “Longest Day Fishing Event,” will be 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and is for individuals suffering memory loss, their caregivers, and their family members. The event is being put on by MDC and the Greater Missouri Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/192659

This June 17 event is part of the Alzheimer’s Association’s “Longest Day” annual day of recognition that takes place on June 21, the longest day of the year. “Longest Day” events are designed to clear the darkness of Alzheimer’s by individuals participating in a variety of events when the days are the longest.

In regards to fishing, research has shown that fishing can reduce anxiety, fight off depression, and improve cognitive skills. All equipment will be provided for the June 17 event. Lunch and refreshments will be provided. MDC’s Bois D’Arc Education Pond is located at 4045 Highway UU in Greene County. Individuals wanting more information about this event can contact MDC Conservation Educator Lyle Whittaker at 417-895-6881, ext. 1644 or at Lyle.Whittaker@mdc.mo.gov.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.