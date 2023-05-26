Summary of opinion: Opdivo,nivolumab, 25/05/2023, Positive

On 25 May 2023, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending a change to the terms of the marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Opdivo. The marketing authorisation holder for this medicinal product is Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharma EEIG.

The CHMP adopted a new indication as follows:

Neoadjuvant treatment of NSCLC

OPDIVO in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy is indicated for the neoadjuvant treatment of resectable non-small cell lung cancer at high risk of recurrence in adult patients whose tumours have PD-L1 expression ≥ 1% (see section 5.1 for selection criteria).

For information, the full indications for Opdivo will be as follows1:

Melanoma

OPDIVO as monotherapy or in combination with ipilimumab is indicated for the treatment of advanced (unresectable or metastatic) melanoma in adults.

Relative to nivolumab monotherapy, an increase in progression‑free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) for the combination of nivolumab with ipilimumab is established only in patients with low tumour PD‑L1 expression (see sections 4.4 and 5.1).

Adjuvant treatment of melanoma

OPDIVO as monotherapy is indicated for the adjuvant treatment of adults with melanoma with involvement of lymph nodes or metastatic disease who have undergone complete resection (see section 5.1).

Non‑small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

OPDIVO in combination with ipilimumab and 2 cycles of platinum‑based chemotherapy is indicated for the first‑line treatment of metastatic non‑small cell lung cancer in adults whose tumours have no sensitising EGFR mutation or ALK translocation.

OPDIVO as monotherapy is indicated for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic non‑small cell lung cancer after prior chemotherapy in adults.

Neoadjuvant treatment of NSCLC

OPDIVO in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy is indicated for the neoadjuvant treatment of resectable non-small cell lung cancer at high risk of recurrence in adult patients whose tumours have PD-L1 expression ≥ 1% (see section 5.1 for selection criteria).

Malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM)

OPDIVO in combination with ipilimumab is indicated for the first‑line treatment of adult patients with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Renal cell carcinoma (RCC)

OPDIVO as monotherapy is indicated for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma after prior therapy in adults.

OPDIVO in combination with ipilimumab is indicated for the first‑line treatment of adult patients with intermediate/poor‑risk advanced renal cell carcinoma (see section 5.1).

OPDIVO in combination with cabozantinib is indicated for the first‑line treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (see section 5.1).

Classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL)

OPDIVO as monotherapy is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma after autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) and treatment with brentuximab vedotin.

Squamous cell cancer of the head and neck (SCCHN)

OPDIVO as monotherapy is indicated for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic squamous cell cancer of the head and neck in adults progressing on or after platinum‑based therapy (see section 5.1).

Urothelial carcinoma

OPDIVO as monotherapy is indicated for the treatment of locally advanced unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma in adults after failure of prior platinum‑containing therapy.

Adjuvant treatment of urothelial carcinoma

OPDIVO as monotherapy is indicated for the adjuvant treatment of adults with muscle invasive urothelial carcinoma (MIUC) with tumour cell PD‑L1 expression ≥ 1%, who are at high risk of recurrence after undergoing radical resection of MIUC (see section 5.1).

Mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) or microsatellite instability‑high (MSI‑H) colorectal cancer (CRC)

OPDIVO in combination with ipilimumab is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with mismatch repair deficient or microsatellite instability‑high metastatic colorectal cancer after prior fluoropyrimidine‑based combination chemotherapy (see section 5.1).

Oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma (OSCC)

OPDIVO in combination with ipilimumab is indicated for the first‑line treatment of adult patients with unresectable advanced, recurrent or metastatic oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma with tumour cell PD‑L1 expression ≥ 1%.

OPDIVO in combination with fluoropyrimidine‑ and platinum‑based combination chemotherapy is indicated for the first‑line treatment of adult patients with unresectable advanced, recurrent or metastatic oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma with tumour cell PD‑L1 expression ≥ 1%.

OPDIVO as monotherapy is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable advanced, recurrent or metastatic oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma after prior fluoropyrimidine‑ and platinum‑based combination chemotherapy.

Adjuvant treatment of oesophageal or gastro‑oesophageal junction cancer (OC or GEJC)

OPDIVO as monotherapy is indicated for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with oesophageal or gastro‑oesophageal junction cancer who have residual pathologic disease following prior neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy (see section 5.1).

Gastric, gastro‑oesophageal junction (GEJ) or oesophageal adenocarcinoma

OPDIVO in combination with fluoropyrimidine‑ and platinum‑based combination chemotherapy is indicated for the first‑line treatment of adult patients with HER2‑negative advanced or metastatic gastric, gastro‑oesophageal junction or oesophageal adenocarcinoma whose tumours express PD‑L1 with a combined positive score (CPS) ≥ 5.<SmPC <indication(s)>< contraindication(s)> with the new/amended information in bold>.

Detailed recommendations for the use of this product will be described in the updated summary of product characteristics (SmPC), which will be published in the revised European public assessment report (EPAR), and will be available in all official European Union languages after a decision on this change to the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission.

1 New text in bold