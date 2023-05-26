Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,387 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,808 in the last 365 days.

Summary of opinion: Ztalmy,ganaxolone, 26/05/2023, Positive

On 25 May 2023, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion, recommending the granting of a marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Ztalmy, intended for the treatment of epileptic seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 (CDKL5) deficiency disorder (CDD) in children and adolescents. The applicant for this medicinal product is Marinus Pharmaceuticals Emerald Limited.

Ztalmy will be available as a 50 mg/ml oral suspension. The active substance of Ztalmy is ganaxolone, an antiepileptic (ATC code: N03AX27). The precise mechanism of action is not known but its anticonvulsant effects are thought to result from a positive allosteric modulation of the GABAA receptors.

The benefits of Ztalmy lie in its ability to reduce the frequency of the seizures associated with CDD as demonstrated in a double-blind, randomised, placebo-controlled study in children and adolescents. The most common side effects are somnolence and pyrexia.

The full indication is:

Ztalmy is indicated for the adjunctive treatment of epileptic seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 (CDKL5) deficiency disorder (CDD) in patients 2 to 17 years of age. Ztalmy may be continued in patients 18 years of age and older.

The treatment should be initiated and supervised by physicians with experience in the treatment of epilepsy.

Detailed recommendations for the use of this product will be described in the summary of product characteristics (SmPC), which will be published in the European public assessment report (EPAR) and made available in all official European Union languages after the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission.

You just read:

Summary of opinion: Ztalmy,ganaxolone, 26/05/2023, Positive

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more