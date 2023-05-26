Quarterly system demo - Q2 2023, Online, 09:00 - 13:00 Amsterdam time (CEST), from 22/06/2023 to 22/06/2023

This is the second system demo of 2023, the sixth ever held by EMA as part of its Agile transformation.

A system demo is a ceremony held at the end of a programme increment (a three-month period of work) to demonstrate the developments achieved in that period and collect stakeholder feedback.

Participants have the opportunity to review what has been delivered, comment and ask questions on future product increments (planned chunks of work on the final system).

EMA will demonstrate developments with several products including:

Each demo has a dedicated timeslot on the agenda. The event is broadcast live.

A video recording will be made available after the event.