REVEALED: The Great American Ingredient Swap: Home Cooks Top Food Substitutes
Expert research unveils culinary empowerment through adaptable recipes and ingredient swaps. Unleash your creativity with practical pantry solutions!”PITTSFIELD, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- While heavy cream remains a staple in most kitchens, new research shows that home cooks are missing this ingredient more than any other in their recipes and looking for substitutes.
What's the best substitute for heavy cream? If you've ever asked yourself this question, you're not alone. According to research conducted by food and cooking experts at Slow Living Kitchen, home cooks look for a substitute for heavy cream in their cooking with some regularity.
In fact, it was the most searched-for food ingredient worldwide by using AHrefs search volume data to establish what ingredients with the term "substitute" receive the top Google searches on average per month. This research revealed a list of popular ingredients that home cooks seem to be missing most often—and shed some insight into what American home cooks are having trouble keeping on hand.
“What was most surprising about the findings is that many of these ingredients can be made from scratch,” said Stephanie Gravalese, food writer and founder of Slow Living Kitchen. “In addition, it appears that ingredients that have a specific use case are not always available in home cooks' pantries. If nothing else this research shows that there is an opportunity to share easy swap and do-it-yourself recipes that you can make on hand.”
The findings indicate that consumers are struggling to find alternatives for ingredients that are commonly used in American cooking, but either have a short shelf life or only a few specialized ways to use it. It's no surprise that these items were the most searched for in the US.
A kitchen staple for American cooks and recipes, heavy cream was largely missing from consumers' kitchens. The research revealed that the search query "heavy cream substitute" searches worldwide on Google garner an average of 42,000 searches per month.
Coming in second is buttermilk, with 27,000 searches a month. Buttermilk is a staple ingredient in Southern food, but it's popular with home cooks across the country. This mildly sour, creamy liquid can be used in many delicious recipes. Consumers may not regularly keep buttermilk in their homes due to its short shelf life.
Two search terms are tied at third, baking powder, and cornstarch at 16,000 searches monthly.
Baking Powder is used to increase the rise of baked goods, pancakes and muffins. A mixture of chemicals that reacts with moisture to form carbon dioxide gas bubbles when heated. These bubbles help baked goods rise and lighten in texture. Cornstarch, a thickener for sauces and gravies and in baking to create a light and tender texture in cakes and cookies.
Consumers have clocking in at 15,000 searches a month for egg substitutes for baking due to the ongoing egg shortage. Many of these plant-based substitutes are typically made from a combination of starches, proteins, and other ingredients and help bind baked goods.
Vegetable oil is commonly used in baking, frying, and sautéing, as well as in salad dressings and marinades.Substitutes for vegetable oil are searched for 12,000 searches a month.
Tied at 11,000 searches a month are sour cream and baking soda. Sour cream is a thick, tangy, creamy dairy product commonly used in baking, cooking, and topping dishes like baked potatoes and tacos. Baking soda is a leavening agent to create a light and airy texture in cakes, cookies, and other baked goods. It reacts with acidic ingredients like vinegar or lemon juice to release carbon dioxide gas, which causes the dough or batter to rise.
Lastly, two brown but completely different uses, brown sugar and Worcestershire sauce tied at 10,000 searches a month.
Brown sugar is used in baking and cooking. It is made by mixing granulated white sugar with molasses, which gives it a distinctive flavor and color.
Worcestershire sauce is a savory and tangy sauce made from a blend of ingredients, including vinegar, molasses, tamarind, and spices. It is commonly used in cooking and as a condiment for dishes like steak, burgers, and Bloody Mary cocktails.
Ingredient Monthly Searches
1. substitute for heavy cream. 42,000
2. substitute for buttermilk. 27,000
3. substitute for baking powder. 16,000
4. substitute for cornstarch. 16,000
5. egg substitute for baking. 15,000
6. substitute for vegetable oil. 12,000
7. substitute for sour cream. 11,000
8. substitute for baking soda 11,000
9 substitute for brown sugar 10,000
10. substitute for Worcestershire sauce. 10,000
