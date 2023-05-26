Senior state official Xia Baolong completes day three of visit to Macao

MACAU, May 26 - The Vice Chairman of the 13th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and Director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Mr Xia Baolong, had a breakfast meeting on Thursday (25 May) with a group of patriotic retirees, at the start of the third day of his visit to Macao.

Mr Xia, accompanied by the Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, talked with the retirees about patriotic education in Macao and their day-to-day life after retirement.

After the breakfast meeting, Mr Xia toured the Macao Grand Prix Museum to learn more about Macao’s development as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

He then paid a visit to an elderly services centre to get a better understanding of the provision of social services in Macao.

Just before noon, Mr Xia took a tour of the Macao Museum, where he was briefed about the rich and diverse history of the city.

In the afternoon, the senior state official paid a visit to a public housing showroom at Mong Ha, where he saw showroom flats of a subsidised housing project at the New Urban Area Zone A, residential units for the elderly, and units for temporary accommodation. He listened to a presentation about Macao's Urban Master Plan, the city’s five-rung housing ladder policy, and the development of infrastructure projects for the benefit of the local population.

Mr Xia then proceeded to the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex, where he listened to a work report presented by the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao). He also toured the exhibition halls at the Complex to get a better understanding of Macao’s role as a trade cooperation service platform between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries, and took part in a seminar with representatives from the business sector, including executives of local integrated resorts.

The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, and the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Lei Wai Nong, accompanied Mr Xia in his visit to the Complex.