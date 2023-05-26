Proposed Improvements to Iowa 17 to be discussed in Granger on June 1, 2023

AMES, Iowa – May 26, 2023 – Join the Iowa Department of Transportation for a virtual or in-person public information meeting to provide your input on the proposed safety project along Iowa 17 at State Street/NW 110th Avenue in Polk County. The proposed project is scheduled to begin and be completed in 2025.





In-person meeting:

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023, anytime between 5 and 6:30 p.m.

Location: Granger Community Center, 2200 Walnut St., in Granger

Description: You will be provided with information about the project and you can talk through your ideas with our staff and consultants. There will be no formal presentation. The meeting space is accessible to people with disabilities. If you require more support at the meeting, please notify the contact listed below by Monday, May 30.

Virtual presentation:

When: Anytime between Thursday, June 1 (around Noon) – Monday, June 12, 2023

How to Attend: Navigate to www.iowadot.gov/pim and then select “IA 17 / State Street Intersection”

Description: The website will help you get information about the project and allow you to give us feedback. If you would like to receive future emails about this project or submit a comment or question for this project, you can go directly to: https://bit.ly/iowadotcom5445. Comments are due by Monday, June 12.

For general information regarding the public meeting, Allison Smyth, P.E., assistant district engineer, Iowa DOT District 1 Office, 1020 S. Fourth St., Ames, Iowa 50010, phone 515-239-1635 or 800-899-0623, email [email protected]

Please contact the person listed above if you need information in another language or if you need an interpreter. We will provide these at no cost to you.

Favor de notificar la persona listado arriba si necesita información en otro idioma o si necesita un traductor. Se lo proporcionaremos sin costo a usted.

Find information on any DOT project at www.iowadot.gov/pim. There are several ways to keep informed about projects in your area.



#

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at [email protected].