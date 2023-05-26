The Days of Culture of Turkmenistan in Romania ended

26/05/2023

70

On May 25, 2023, the Days of Culture of Turkmenistan in Romania ended in the city of Constanta.

An exhibition was opened in the lobby of the multifunctional educational center for youth "Jean Constantin". Books, collections of poems by Magtymguly Fragi, as well as a variety of popular science literature dedicated to the history, the unique nature of our country, and its tourist attractiveness made up a special part of the exposition.

During the acquaintance with the exhibition, the participants of the event were able to see ancient national clothes, household items, original examples of decorative and applied arts, which are an integral and significant part of the spiritual and material culture of the Turkmen people, who made a huge contribution to the development of world civilization. Of great interest were musical instruments, astonishing in their diversity, the skillful work of Turkmen jewelers.

Popular folk musicians and performers, opera and pop singers, folklore and ethnographic dance group "Dokmachylar" presented their art to the guests of the creative holiday.

The film “Istärin”, dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the outstanding Turkmen classic poet, great thinker Magtymguly Fragi, was also presented.

In conclusion, the participants of the event expressed their sincere gratitude to the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Romania for the conditions created for organizing and holding the current action, for the opportunity to acquaint the general public of the friendly country with the richest Turkmen culture, to reveal its original world and unique flavor.

As part of the program of stay in Constanta, the delegation members held a creative meeting at the Yunus Emre Institute, where Turkmen scientists familiarized the audience with the ongoing work in Turkmenistan on the scientific study of Magtymguly Fragi's work.