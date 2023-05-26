Olasubomi Iginla Aina Paid a Visit to EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın in His Office

"Olasubomi Iginla Aina, member of the (Honorary) Excellence Leadership of the British Empire, Director of the Lightup Foundation Association, and Global NGO Director, paid a visit to Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın, the Rector of Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), in his office. During the visit, which took place on Monday, 22 May, 2023, at 14:30, Aina expressed their intention to listen to the experiences of African-origin students in the country throughout their higher education and share the acquired knowledge in Africa. Aina also expressed great happiness to be at EMU and receive up-to-date information from African-origin students. The visit highlighted the significant contributions of international students at EMU to research activities as research assistants in postgraduate programs.

During the visit, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hocanın shared information about EMU's activities and the situation of African-origin students studying at the university. Prof. Dr. Hocanın stated that EMU, which hosts more than 1000 academic staff from 24 different countries, provides quality education to approximately 15,000 students from 104 countries. Also mentioning that there are nearly 30 student clubs operating under the EMU International Activity and Student Societies Unit, and these clubs elect their own leadership to organize social and cultural activities promoting their countries and cultures throughout the academic year, Prof. Dr. Hocanın also provided examples of the opportunities provided to EMU graduates and the achievements of African-origin graduates. At the end of the visit, possible collaboration opportunities between the organizations Aina is affiliated with and EMU were discussed, and Prof. Dr. Hocanın presented a special gift from EMU to Aina."