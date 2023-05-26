Highmark Interactive Inc. Announces Update to Cease Trade Order and Reimbursement of Remote Patient Monitoring Services

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highmark Interactive Inc. (TSXV:HMRK) (“Highmark” or the “Company”), a provider of remote patient monitoring and other healthtech solutions, today announced that it has successfully been processed for remote patient monitoring and has been reimbursed by Medicare for those services. As an FDA cleared healthtech solution provider, this is a critical validation of the ability for Highmark’s technology not just to be used to monitor the health of patients by practitioners but join a very small select group of companies that have their technology reimbursed by Medicare or Medicaid for that solution.



“We are excited to offer our clients the ability to bill for remote patient monitoring services,” said Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, CEO of Highmark. “This confirms that our FDA cleared solution creates potential for improved preventive healthcare as well as an increase in revenue for our clinician customers, which range from single site clinics, to larger multi site health systems.” Furthermore, Sharma stated, “By demonstrating that our software is reimbursed by the largest payor globally of healthcare (i.e. US Medicare), Highmark has solidified its clear competitive advantage. Not only are there only a small number of companies that have been approved for reimbursement, Highmark’s proprietary algorithms provide a numeric score that can be used to identify patients whose balance is deteriorating, thus enabling proactive interventions to assist with preventing falls.” Dr. Sharma continues by saying, “This is an exciting milestone, as it opens up a number of strategic opportunities, as the innovation coupled with the software being reimbursed creates the elusive win/win dynamic with patients and practitioners. Our solution meets the demand, and focus being established by the large stakeholder from a health promotion perspective (i.e. CDC, American Association of Orthopedic Surgeons amongst others) have launched and promoted falls prevention, while payors, such as Medicare, have reviewed the economic literature where fall prevention is a significant driver of cost savings. Patients have embraced digital health solutions, especially if it helps them maintain their independence and sense of wellness.”

In regards to an update of the Cease Trade Order (“CTO”) applicable to the Company’s securities, the Company continues to work to secure additional funding that will allow the Company to satisfy outstanding payables due to its auditors and thus release the audit report necessary for the Company to file its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, which the Company believes will result in the CTO being lifted. The Company believes that it has financing options and it continues to explore short and long term options for its financial viability but there can be no guarantee such funding will be secured. The Company will provide a further update in approximately two weeks.

About Highmark Interactive

Highmark Interactive was created to change the paradigm of testing and management for brain and mental health. Highmark's approach is focused on providing real-time data to health providers to support proactive, preventative interventions and targeted care planning to improve health outcomes.

In addition to a growing network of virtual, in-person and hybrid clinics. Highmark Interactive offers the world's first gamified, FDA cleared patient-led assessments as well as digital clinician-led assessments of neurofunction and balance. Together. The technology is used in more than 350 health organizations globally. By unlocking insights, Highmark's platform enables precision medicine and creates a more contemporary model for delivering better outcomes in medical

