Refurbished Dental Equipment Market value is projected to hit US$ 1.8 Billion by 2033, with a growth rate of 8.7% CAGR through 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

American Dental Refurbishment, Atlas Resell Management, A & K Dental Equipment, Capital Dental Equipment, Collin’s Dental Equipment, Inc., Independent Dental Inc., Pre-Owned Dental Inc., SPS Dental, Renew Digital LLC and DCI Dental Equipment are the key players within the global refurbished dental equipment market.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the valuation for the global refurbished dental equipment market was around US$ 741.9 Million in 2022 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR growth of close to 8.7% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 1.8 Billion in 2033.



Dental instruments, equipment, & devices that have been used in the past but have undergone restoration or repair to return them to a usable condition are referred to as refurbished. Typically, these supplies originate in dental offices, clinics, or laboratories where they were previously in use but are no longer required or have been replaced.

The perception of refurbished dental equipment has changed over time, with increased awareness and acceptance of its benefits. Dental professionals are becoming more knowledgeable about the refurbishment process and the quality assurance measures taken by reputable refurbishment companies. As a result, there is a growing acceptance of refurbished equipment as a viable alternative to new purchases.

Drivers and Challenges have an Impact on Market Dynamics, which can Impact your Business. Find more details in this Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17266

The rising cost of healthcare and the increasing financial pressures on dental practices have led to a growing demand for cost-effective solutions. Refurbished dental equipment provides an opportunity for practices to reduce their upfront investment while still obtaining reliable equipment. This trend is likely to continue as dental professionals seek ways to optimize their budgets without compromising on quality.

Cost savings is a significant driver for the adoption of refurbished dental equipment. Dental practices, especially small and independent ones, are often looking for ways to reduce their expenses. Refurbished equipment offers a cost-effective alternative to purchasing new equipment, allowing dental professionals to acquire necessary instruments and machinery at a lower price point.

The market for refurbished dental equipment is developing by access to affordable dental equipment can be limited, and refurbished options provide a more accessible solution. The demand for refurbished equipment is growing as dental practices strive to improve their infrastructure and expand their services.

Overall, these factors are contributing to the growth of the refurbished dental equipment market, and are expected to continue to drive demand for effective and customized products in the coming years.

Key Takeaways:

Specialized dental equipment is the leading segment application among dentists and healthcare professionals, and held about 65.2% market share in 2022, specialized dental equipment such as intraoral cameras, dental lasers & 3D imaging systems allows the dentist to directly visualize inside the mouth, and to take images for better examination or surgeries.

By end user, the hospitals dominated the global refurbished dental equipment market withholding the total market share of about 42.1% by the end of 2022, owing to the convenience and ease of accessibility to new technologically advanced refurbished equipment.

By region, North America is leading in the global refurbished dental equipment market and is expected to gain a market share of 36.3% in 2022.





“High Costs associated with Dental Equipment and Rising Prevalence of Dental Conditions is Prompting Dental Practitioners to Opt for Refurbished Equipment, thereby fuelling the Global Market,” - says an analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Are you looking for more details about the latest trends, drivers, and challenges? Speak to Our Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-17266

Market Competition:

Partnerships, purchases, mergers, and various other corporate growth methods are used by major market participants to build their businesses. Major players concentrate on strategies including boosting sales and utilising innovative technologies for the creation of novel products.

Atlantic Street Capital partnered with Renew Digital in August 2021. Renew Digital is a well-known provider of dental imaging equipment as well as technical support and service for dental practices all over the world.

In March 2023, Planmeca is excited to showcase several Romexis improvements with new AI-based tools which will help optimize the dentist's daily tasks and make it faster and more efficient to work with patient images & treatment at the International dental show 2023.

Key Players:

American Dental Refurbishment

Atlas Resell Management

A & K Dental Equipment

Capital Dental Equipment

Collin’s Dental Equipment, Inc.

Independent Dental Inc.

Pre-Owned Dental Inc.

SPS Dental

Renew Digital LLC

DCI Dental Equipment

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the refurbished dental equipment market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2018 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033. The global refurbished dental equipment market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on product – {specialized dental equipment (intraoral cameras, chairside CAD/CAM systems, 3D imaging systems, surgical microscopes, dental lasers, endodontic equipment, cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems, others), essential dental equipment’s ( dental patient chairs, delivery systems, dental operatory lights, X-ray imaging equipment, sterilization equipment, handpiece, utility equipment, others)} end user- (hospitals, independent dental clinics, group dental practices, ambulatory surgical centres) & across seven regions of the world.

Buy Now and Gain Access to Identify Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges in the Market @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17266

Key Segments Covered:

By Product:

Specialized Dental Equipment Intraoral Cameras Chairside CAD/CAM Systems 3D Imaging Systems Surgical Microscopes Dental Lasers Endodontic Equipment Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Others

Essential Dental Equipment Dental Patient Chairs Delivery Systems Dental Operatory Lights X-ray Imaging Equipment Sterilization Equipment Handpieces Utility Equipment Others



By End User:

Hospitals

Independent Dental Clinics

Group Dental Practices

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply-Side Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Innovation / Development Trends

4. Value-Added Insights

4.1. Disease Prevalence of Dental Problems

4.2. Overview of Dental Cosmetic Surgeries

4.3. Reimbursement Scenario

4.4. Overview of Dental Tourism

4.5. Regulatory Scenario

4.6. PESTLE Analysis

4.7. Porter’s Analysis

5. Market Background

5.1. Macro-Economic Factors

5.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook

5.1.2. Global Healthcare Spending Outlook

5.1.3. Global Dental Market Overview

Complete TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-17266

Have a Look at Related Research Reports in the Healthcare Domain:

DNA Polymerase Market Size: The DNA polymerase market is likely to register positive growth with the overall valuation forecast to reach US$ 353.9 million in 2023. Thee demand for DNA Polymerases is projected to surge with a projected CAGR of 6.2% to reach US$ 647.5 million.

Prostate-Specific Antigen Testing Market Share: According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the global prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0%. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 6.3 Billion in 2023 to US$ 19.5 billion by 2033.

USA Knotless Surgical Sutures Market Growth: According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the USA knotless surgical sutures market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6%. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 181.0 Million in 2023 to US$ 258.7 Million by 2033.

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Trend: According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the Global point-of-care diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 38.7 Billion in 2023 to US$ 74.8 Billion by 2033.

Hypoparathyroidism Treatment Market Forecast: The global hypoparathyroidism treatment market was valued at US$ 777.4 million as of 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 841.9 million in 2023. During the 2023 to 2033 forecast period, the market is expected to incline at a CAGR of 7.7% and is expected to total US$ 1,767.4 million by the end of the said period of assessment.

Neonatal Thermoregulation Market Analysis: The global neonatal thermoregulation market is estimated at US$ 661.8 million in 2023. The market is projected to reach US$ 1,151.6 million by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2033.

High Content Screening Market Sales: The high content screening market will register positive growth with the overall valuation forecast to reach US$ 1.6 billion in 2022. The demand for high-content screening is projected to surge with a projected CAGR of 5.8%.

Gene Prediction Tools Market Outlook: The global gene prediction tools market size is projected to be worth US$ 127.3 million in 2023. The market is likely to surpass US$ 680.9 million by 2033. It is set to expand at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period.

Veterinary Sutures Market Volume: According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the global veterinary sutures market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8%. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 333.38 Million in 2023 to US$ 482.1 Million by 2033.

Robotic Lung Biopsy Market Application: The robotic lung biopsy market size is projected to be worth US$ 408.0 million in 2023. From 2023 to 2033, global robotic lung biopsy demand is forecast to rise at 9.6% CAGR. Total market valuation at the end of 2033 is expected to surpass US$ 1,023.05 million.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com