Hepatitis C Market to grow at a CAGR of 13.60 percent reaching USD 103.2 Bn by 2029

Hepatitis C Market is segmented based on Product Type, Application, End User, and region. A bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Hepatitis C Market size.

Pune, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, a global Healthcare market research firm has published a competitive intelligence market research report on the " Hepatitis C Market ". The Hepatitis C market size was valued at USD 48.51 Bn in 2022. The total Hepatitis C Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.60 percent from 2023 to 2029, reaching USD 103.2 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2021 USD 48.51 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 103.2 Bn CAGR 13.60 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 265 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered Product Type, Application, End Users, Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Hepatitis C Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report also included an extensive, market-oriented, and commercial analysis of the Hepatitis C Market, utilizing a variety of research techniques. The analysis covered various aspects of the market, including region, revenue, financial status, portfolio, technological advancement adopted, and mergers and acquisitions. Through a thorough analysis of industry trends, market drivers, challenges, and opportunities, this report provides valuable insights for businesses seeking to enter or expand in the Hepatitis C industry. Additionally, the report provides an overview of key players operating in the market, along with their market shares, growth strategies, and recent developments.

Overall, the report provides a comprehensive outlook on the state of the Hepatitis C industry, aiding businesses in making informed decisions about their strategies and investments in this dynamic and evolving industry. The growth prospects and future business outlooks of new entrants and existing players in the Hepatitis C market were also researched. The analysis provides a guide for stakeholders, investors, market players, followers, and new entrants with an overall view of the Hepatitis C market. The report used a bottom-up approach to estimate the Hepatitis C market size by aggregating data from individual segments to arrive at a total market size estimate.

Hepatitis C Market Overview

The Hepatitis C market is a significant part of the Therapeutic industry, dealing with the treatment of Hepatitis C, an infection of the liver that has a chronic effect on the patient without effective treatment. Government initiatives, public health campaigns, and increased awareness about hepatitis C have played a significant role in driving the diagnosis and treatment rates, thereby boosting the demand for antiviral medications. Additionally, the availability of generic versions of DAA drugs has contributed to improved access to treatment, particularly in lower-income countries and regions.

Growing Disease Prevalence Driving Hepatitis C Market Growth

The hepatitis C market is driven by the growing prevalence of the hepatitis C market. The incidence of hepatitis C varies region-wise. North America is witnessing higher prevalence of hepatitis C. In the U.S the number of hepatitis C patients has reached 2.4 million. Majority of hepatitis C patients are unaware of it. The surge use of injection drugs and aging population are resulting in the increasing prevalence of hepatitis C. Akey factor is virus transmission through unsafe injection practices, blood transfusions, and needle-sharing among individuals, particularly in high-risk populations like individuals injecting drugs. Inadequate infection control measures, limited access to healthcare services & lack of awareness about the disease also contribute to its spread. The increased prevalence & fatality for hepatitis C has resulted in high requirements of effective diagnosis & treatment, driving the hepatitis C market growth.

North America region is expected to fuel the Hepatitis C Market growth

In 2022, the North America region dominated the hepatitis C market. Well-developed healthcare infrastructure & advanced research capabilities in the U.S. are enabling healthcare providers to efficiently diagnose and manage Hepatitis, driving the market in the region. The adoption of direct-acting antiviral (DAA) treatments is transforming the Hepatitis C landscape. These highly effective and well-tolerated medications have improved the patient outcomes. North America is talking about public health initiatives for increasing awareness. The presence of numerous pharmaceutical companies, research organizations & academic institutions actively working on advancing Hepatitis C therapies is further driving the market in the region.

Hepatitis C Market Segmentation

Based on Product Type, Drug segment to dominate the Hepatitis C Market over the forecast period

The Hepatitis C market is segmented based on product type drugs, diagnostics, and vaccines. Among these segments, the drugs segment held the largest market share in 2022, indicating its dominance in the industry. Hepatitis C drugs play a crucial role in the treatment and management of the disease, targeting the virus and helping to achieve viral suppression and sustained virologic response. These drugs include direct-acting antivirals (DAAs) that have revolutionized the treatment landscape, offering high cure rates with fewer side effects compared to traditional therapies.

Based on the Application, screening & diagnosis segment to dominate the Hepatitis C Market over the forecast period

The Hepatitis C market can be categorized by application type into screening and diagnosis, and treatment. The screening and diagnosis segment is experiencing growth as the awareness of Hepatitis C expands, leading to an increase in the number of individuals undergoing testing for the virus. Early detection and diagnosis are crucial for timely intervention and management of the disease. However, the treatment segment holds the largest market share in the Hepatitis C market. This segment primarily focuses on antiviral drugs, which are the primary treatment option for Hepatitis C. Antiviral drugs, such as direct-acting antivirals (DAAs), have revolutionized the field by offering high cure rates and improved patient outcomes.

Based on End Users, Offline segment to dominate the Hepatitis C Market over the forecast period

The Hepatitis C market can be further segmented by end-user type, which includes hospitals, diagnostic labs, research centers, and others. Among these, hospitals hold the largest share in 2022 as they serve as the primary point of care for patients with Hepatitis C. Hospitals provide a comprehensive range of services, including diagnosis, treatment, and ongoing management of the disease. Diagnostic labs also play a crucial role in the Hepatitis C market, representing a significant segment. These labs are responsible for conducting tests to detect the presence of the Hepatitis C virus in patients.

By Product Type

Antiviral drugs

Combination therapies

Vaccines Free Standing





By Application

Chronic hepatitis C

Acute hepatitis C

By End-Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

Home Care Settings

Hepatitis C Market Key Players Include:

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Roche Holding AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Mylan N.V.

Eli Lilly and Company

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

AbbVie Inc.

Bayer AG

AstraZeneca plc

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Amgen Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Daiichi Sankyo Company



GILEAD SCIENCES INC,

Gilead Sciences Inc. is a prominent biopharmaceutical company that has made significant contributions to the Hepatitis C market. With a strong focus on research and development, Gilead Sciences has developed innovative therapies that have transformed the landscape of Hepatitis C treatment.

ABBVIE INC

AbbVie Inc. is a leading pharmaceutical company that has made significant contributions to the Hepatitis C market. The company has been at the forefront of developing innovative therapies for the treatment of Hepatitis C, improving patient outcomes and transforming the landscape of care.. AbbVie has actively supported research and clinical trials to advance the understanding of Hepatitis C and explore new treatment options. The company's ongoing efforts in research and development aim to continually improve treatment outcomes and develop novel therapies to further enhance patient care.



Key questions answered in the Hepatitis C Market are:

What is Hepatitis C?

What was the Hepatitis C market size in 2022?

What is the expected Hepatitis C market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Hepatitis C Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Hepatitis C market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Hepatitis C market growth?

Which segment dominated the Hepatitis C market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Hepatitis C market?

Which region held the largest share in the Hepatitis C market?

Who are the key players in the Hepatitis C market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Product Type, End User, region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type, Application, End User

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

