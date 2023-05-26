BioSyent Releases Financial Results for Q1 2023

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) released today its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Key highlights include:

First quarter (Q1) 2023 Canadian Pharmaceutical Net Revenues of $6,411,694 increased by 1% versus Q1 2022

Q1 2023 International Pharmaceutical Net Revenues were $nil as compared to sales of $565,787 in Q1 2022

Q1 2023 Total Company Net Revenues of $6,482,694 decreased by 8% versus Q1 2022

Q1 2023 EBITDA 1 of $1,516,634 decreased by 32% versus Q1 2022

of $1,516,634 decreased by 32% versus Q1 2022 Q1 2023 Net Income After Taxes (NIAT) of $1,175,246 decreased by 26% versus Q1 2022

Q1 2023 NIAT percentage to Net Revenues of 18% compares to 23% in Q1 2022

Q1 2023 Fully Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) of $0.10 versus Q1 2022 Fully Diluted EPS of $0.13

Fully Diluted EPS for the Trailing Twelve Months ended March 31, 2023 was $0.41 versus Fully Diluted EPS of $0.49 for the Trailing Twelve Months ended March 31, 2022

Return on Equity for the Trailing Twelve Months ended March 31, 2023 was 15% as compared to 21% for the Trailing Twelve Months ended March 31, 2022

During Q1 2023, repurchased a total of 52,800 common shares under Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB)

Paid quarterly dividend of $0.04 per common share on March 15, 2023 and declared subsequent quarterly dividend of $0.04 per common share to be paid on June 15, 2023



“End market demand growth was strong for our Canadian pharmaceutical products in the first quarter of 2023 based on sales of our products by wholesalers to retailers during the priod, as reported by IQVIA,” commented Mr. René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “This end market demand growth was not reflected in the 1% growth rate in our net revenues from sales to wholesalers during the first quarter, following strong growth in such sales to wholesalers in the fourth quarter of 2022. We are accustomed to such trade fluctuations in our Canadian pharmaceutical business from quarter to quarter as inventory moves through the supply chain. Our international pharmaceutical revenues continued to be lumpy with no exports during the first quarter of 2023 versus a comparatively strong Q1 2022, resulting in an 8% decline in total Company revenues overall. However, with continued demand growth in our Canadian pharmaceutical business, we are currently on track to deliver revenue growth in 2023. We also made significant investments during the quarter in current and coming new product launches. We are pleased to have launched FeraMAX® Pd Maintenance 45 in March 2023 with incremental revenue during the first quarter. We look forward to additional revenue generation from this and other new product launches in the near term, including a new women’s health product, as we execute on one of our key strategic objectives of portfolio diversification.”

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 12,091,919 common shares outstanding.

BioSyent Inc. Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income In Canadian Dollars Q1 2023 Q1 2022 %

Change Net Revenues 6,482,694 7,037,411 -8% Cost of Goods Sold 1,147,962 1,446,656 -21% Gross Profit 5,334,732 5,590,755 -5% Operating Expenses and Finance Income/Costs 3,735,758 3,440,580 9% Net Income Before Tax 1,598,974 2,150,175 -26% Tax (including Deferred Tax) 423,728 562,271 -25% Net Income After Tax 1,175,246 1,587,904 -26% Net Income After Tax % to Net Revenues 18% 23% EBITDA 1,516,634 2,227,362 -32% EBITDA % to Net Revenues 23% 32%





EBITDA – is a Non-IFRS Financial Measure. The term EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest income or expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.





BioSyent Inc. Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position AS AT March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 %

Change ASSETS Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 26,249,485 $ 28,695,644 -9 % Trade and other receivables 3,878,584 3,498,355 11 % Inventory 4,708,293 4,535,343 4 % Prepaid expenses and deposits 413,672 254,958 62 % Loans receivable - current 163,553 158,529 3 % Income tax recoverable 179,632 - 100 % CURRENT ASSETS 35,593,219 37,142,829 -4 % Property and equipment 1,601,781 1,673,036 -4 % Intangible assets 1,257,738 1,200,878 5 % Loans receivable - non current 258,240 258,240 0 % Deferred tax asset 37,763 210,281 -82 % TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS 3,155,522 3,342,435 -6 % TOTAL ASSETS $ 38,748,741 $ 40,485,264 -4 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES $ 3,947,432 $ 5,719,314 -31 % NON CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,381,815 1,403,427 -2 % Long term debt - - 0 % Total Equity 33,419,494 33,362,523 0 % TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 38,748,741 $ 40,485,264 -4 %



