Wearable Payments Devices Market is Going to Boom | Apple, Barclays, Fitbit
Global Wearable Payments Devices Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Wearable Payments Devices Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Apple Inc. (United States), Barclays Plc (United Kingdom), Fitbit, Inc (United States), Google, Inc (United States), Jawbone (United States), Mastercard (United States), PayPal, Inc (United States), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (South Korea), Visa Inc (United States), Alibaba Group (China).
Wearable Payments Devices Market Overview:
The Wearable Payments device is a normal wearable device integrated with a loaded payment application or in-built software. This device will be linked to a customer's bank account and can be used as a debit card while making a payment to any merchant who accepts contactless tap-and-go payments through a PoS device. Rising urbanization and digitization have increased the demand for wearable devices.
The segments and sub-section of Wearable Payments Devices market is shown below:
Wearable Payments Devices Market Study by Type (Smart Watches, Fitness Tracker, Payment Wristbands, Others), Application (Grocery Stores, Bar & Restaurants, Pharmacies/Drug Stores, Entertainment Centers, Others), Technology (Near-field Communication Technology (NFC), Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), QR & Bar Codes, Others), Sales Channel (Online, Offline)
Market Drivers
• Rise in Adoption of Cashless Payments due to Digitisation
• Rise in Demand for Wearable Devices Along with Contactless Payment
Market Trend
• Enhancement in Host Card Emulation Technology in Wearable Payments
Opportunities
• Upsurge in Integration of Near-Field Communication Technology (NFC), Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Challenges
• Limited Battery Life of the Wearable Devices
“In 2021, Google completes Fitbit acquisition, a leader in smartwatch and fitness band. This acquisition will help google to expand in the smartwatch sector with help of the Google broader infrastructure and software.”
Important years considered in the Wearable Payments Devices study:
Historical year – 2018-2022; Base year – 2022; Forecast period** – 2023 to 2028 [** unless otherwise stated]
If opting for the Global version of Wearable Payments Devices Market; then below country analysis would be included:
• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Key Questions Answered with this Study
1) What makes Wearable Payments Devices Market feasible for long term investment?
2) Know value chain areas where players can create value?
3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?
4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?
5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Wearable Payments Devices market?
6) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?
7) How influencing factors driving the demand of Wearable Payments Devices in next few years?
8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Wearable Payments Devices market growth?
9) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?
10) How Technology and Customer-Centric Innovation is bringing big Change in Wearable Payments Devices Market?
There are 15 Chapters to display the Wearable Payments Devices Market
Chapter 1, Overview to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Wearable Payments Devices market, by Type (Smart Watches, Fitness Tracker, Payment Wristbands, Others), Application (Grocery Stores, Bar & Restaurants, Pharmacies/Drug Stores, Entertainment Centers, Others), Technology (Near-field Communication Technology (NFC), Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), QR & Bar Codes, Others), Sales Channel (Online, Offline);
Chapter 2, objective of the study.
Chapter 3, Research methodology, measures, assumptions and analytical tools
Chapter 4 and 5, Wearable Payments Devices Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behaviour, Marketing Channels, Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 6 and 7, to show the Wearable Payments Devices Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;
Chapter 8 and 9, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show analysis by regional segmentation, comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Customer Behaviour
