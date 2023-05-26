Rousing finale race for the 2023 Porsche Esports Sprint Challenge Canada

Porsche Lauzon driver Antoine Lacharité wins virtual one-make championship with the 911 GT3 Cup car

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Porsche Esports Sprint Challenge Canada virtual one-make series provided an exciting season finale at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park as both the Driver’s Championship and Constructor’s Championship were decided in the final race.

The fourth edition of the championship which was contested on iRacing in a digital version of the 911 GT3 Cup car welcomed winner Antoine Lacharité. Antoine also played a pivotal role alongside teammate Guillaume Lévesque in securing the Constructor’s Championship for the Porsche Lauzon team.

“This year’s involvement of all Canadian Porsche Centres has brought a heightened level of enthusiasm and competition," said John Cappella, President and CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “In addition, the talent of their drivers and lifelike technology broadcasted on Twitch brought a remarkable racing experience to fans this season. Congratulations to Antoine Lacharité and Porsche Lauzon on their win."

As the winner of the 2023 Porsche Esports Sprint Challenge Canada, Antoine Lacharité will have the opportunity to extend his driving skills in real life at the Porsche Track Experience program, bridging the gap from virtual to reality.

With their win in the Constructor’s Championship, Porsche Lauzon has claimed the inaugural victory as the top Porsche Centre Esports team in Canada.

Sim racers who entered the series were able to compete virtually on the iRacing.com platform and be eligible to win prizes including getting behind the wheel of a Porsche on track. The first of eight races began in March once the top 42 drivers across the country had been identified through an intense selection and qualification phase. During the series, racers took the wheel of a digital version of the newest 911 GT3 Cup car. Drivers in the series competed against one another throughout the season, collecting points for themselves in the Driver’s Championship and their respective Porsche Centres in the Constructor’s Championship.

This year, notable Porsche partners joined the virtual series with awareness on the virtual cars and prize inclusions. TAG Heuer logos were visible during the race broadcasts as the Official Timing Partner, as well as on the front windscreen and rear spoiler of each virtual racecar. The class champions were outfitted with TAG Heuer Connected Watches for their great performances, as well as additional prizes for the podium finishers. Bose branding was visible on the side number plates and all four corners of the virtual racecars. Top finishers received premium Bose noise cancelling headphones.

About TAG Heuer:

TAG Heuer, founded in 1860 by Edouard Heuer in the Jura Mountains of Switzerland, is a luxury watch brand that is part of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (“LVMH”), the world’s leading luxury group. Based in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, and with four production sites, TAG Heuer has 1,860 employees and is active in 139 countries. TAG Heuer products are available online at www.tagheuer.com for select countries and in 260 boutiques and 2,300 points of sale worldwide. The company is headed up by Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer.

For 163 years, TAG Heuer has demonstrated pure avant-garde watchmaking spirit and a commitment to innovation with revolutionary technologies that have included the oscillating pinion for mechanical topwatches in 1887, the Mikrograph in 1916, the first automatic-winding chronograph movement – Calibre 11 – in 1969, and the first luxury smartwatch in 2015. Today, the brand’s core collection consists of three iconic families designed by Jack Heuer – TAG Heuer Carrera, Monaco, and Autavia – and is rounded out with the contemporary TAG Heuer Link, Aquaracer, Formula 1, and Connected lines. Embodying TAG Heuer’s motto, “Don’t Crack Under Pressure,” are prominent partnerships and brand ambassadors that express the brand’s passion for action and high performance.

@TAGHeuer #TAGHEUERxPORSCHE

About iRacing.com:

The world leader in the online racing simulation and gaming market, iRacing was founded in 2004 by Dave Kaemmer and John Henry. Kaemmer was co-founder of Papyrus Design Group, developers of award-winning racing simulations including “Grand Prix Legends” and NASCAR 2003.” Henry is principal owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club, as well as co-owner of NASCAR’s Roush Fenway Racing. iRacing.com has developed dozens of formal partnerships in the motorsport industry to help create the most authentic racing simulation in the world.

About Bose:

Bose Corporation was founded in 1964 by Dr. Amar G. Bose, then a professor of electrical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Today, the company is driven by its founding principles, investing in long-term research to develop new technologies with real customer benefits. Bose innovations have spanned decades and industries, creating and transforming categories in audio and beyond. Bose products for the home, in the car, on the go and in public spaces have become iconic, changing the way people listen to music. Bose Corporation is privately held. The company’s spirit of invention, passion for excellence, and commitment to extraordinary experiences can be found around the world — everywhere Bose does business.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 60 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 21 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us: Porsche Motorsport Canada on facebook | https://www.instagram.com/porschecanada | https://www.linkedin.com/company/porsche-cars-canada-ltd | https://twitter.com/PorscheCanada | https://www.porsche.com/canada/en/wechat | https://www.youtube.com/user/Porschefacebook.com/Porsche | https://www.pinterest.ca/porsche

For Porsche apps: https://www.porsche.com/usa/apps-and-entertainment/apps/

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at https://presse.porsche.de/

Attachments

Patrick Saint-Pierre Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. 647-531-2992 patrick.saint-pierre@porsche.ca