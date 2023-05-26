Glamorous Growth: Global Hairbrush Market Size Poised to Surpass $1.3 Billion by 2030 at 4.64% of CAGR

[218 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Hairbrush Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 944.72 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 1,340.56 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 4.64% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are BaBylissPROm, Denman, Mason Pearson, Wet Brush, Tangle Teezer, Spornette, Olivia Garden, Kent Brushes, Brush Strokes, Ibiza Hair, Cricket, Conair, Remington, Braun, ForPro, Philips, Scunci, Panasonic, Goody, GHD, Tek, Revlon, Scalpmaster, BFWood, Diane., and others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Hairbrush Market By End-User (Women, Men, And Children), By Product Type (Vented Brush, Paddle Brush, Round Brush, And Others), By Application (Personal And Professional), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

According to the latest research study, the demand for global Hairbrush Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 944.72 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1,340.56 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.64% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.

What is Hairbrush? How big is the Hairbrush Industry?

Report Overview:

A consumer commodity known as a hairbrush, it is utilized for detangling or grooming the hair. The item is often constructed with a handle and bristles made of a range of materials including plastic, metal, or natural fibres such as boar hair. Boar hair is one example of a natural fibre. The bristles are typically placed in rows, although the spacing between them and the density of the bristles within each row can vary greatly depending on the intended purpose of the hairbrush. The manufacture and distribution of the most common item in the realm of personal care, which is used by everyone from adults to children, is the focus of this sector.

The market is today home to a huge number of worldwide brands in addition to domestic or regional producers, which contributes to the high level of competition that exists there. Additionally, the product is utilized by people of varying socioeconomic statuses; yet, the cost of hairbrushes or the material utilized in the production of its product may differ from one individual to the next. It is anticipated that the industry would keep up its rapid expansion pace during the time covered by the prediction.

Global Hairbrush Market: Growth Factors

Increasing birthrate in order to fuel continued market expansion

Because of the rising number of people living across the globe, it is anticipated that the global market for hairbrushes would expand. The world's population passed the 8 billion threshold in November of 2022, and the United Nations (UN) projects that it will pass the 9.5 billion threshold sometime between 2050 and 2070. It is recommended that every person should use their own personal hairbrush rather than sharing one with several persons because hairbrushes are considered to be articles of personal grooming.

Because it has the potential to develop an infection that can be passed on from one user to another. Lice, dandruff, fungal infections, and bacterial infections are only some of the illnesses and conditions that are frequently reported as being caused by poor hygiene. A higher growth rate for the industry is anticipated during the period of forecasting due to the ongoing increase in the number of consumers. In addition to this, hairbrushes often do not tend to endure for a longer period of time, particularly the ones that are constructed of materials that are of low quality or are inexpensive, such as plastic. Because of this, hairbrushes need to be replaced on a frequent basis, which contributes to the industry's consistent demand for them.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 944.72 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1,340.56 million CAGR Growth Rate 4.64% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players BaBylissPROm, Denman, Mason Pearson, Wet Brush, Tangle Teezer, Spornette, Olivia Garden, Kent Brushes, Brush Strokes, Ibiza Hair, Cricket, Conair, Remington, Braun, ForPro, Philips, Scunci, Panasonic, Goody, GHD, Tek, Revlon, Scalpmaster, BFWood, and Diane. Key Segment By End-User, By Product Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Hairbrush Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market for hairbrushes around the world may be broken down into four distinct categories: end-user, product type, application, and geography.

Women, men, and children make up the three distinct subgroups that make up the end-user base of the global market. The sector as a whole saw the most increase in 2022, but the women's market saw the most expansion. Women make up a higher portion of the market share for hair brushes despite the fact that individuals of all ages and genders use them. This is because research has shown that women spend more money on haircare and hair style goods than men or children do. In addition, women often have longer hair than males, which means that their tresses require more maintenance and may have particular requirements when it comes to detangling or grooming. Another significant reason for this is the fact that women typically spend more money on high-quality hairbrushes. On the other hand, it is important to highlight that the men's segment is continuously growing as a larger percentage of the male population is exhibiting interest in activities related to personal grooming. According to several studies, it is recommended that hairbrushes be discarded after using them for six months to one year.

Ventilated brush, paddle brush, round brush, and other types of hairbrushes are some examples of product-based categories that divide the hairbrush market.

The global market can be broken down into personal and professional categories, depending on the application. At the moment, the personal care sector generates the most revenue since people use the product to fulfil their requirements for personal grooming, such as untangling their hair, smoothing it out, and fashioning their hair into a variety of different styles. The hairbrushes that are used in professional settings have a tendency to be more expensive. This is due to the fact that these hairbrushes are expressly built for professional use, and the fact that parlours or hair salons use the same brush on several clients after cleaning and sterilizing it. In the approaching years, it is anticipated that there will be a growth in demand for hairbrushes that are more effective due to the growing population as well as the increasing awareness rate. In April of 2023, India's population surpassed 1.4 billion people for the first time.

The global Hairbrush market is segmented as follows:

By End-User

Women

Men

Children

By Product Type

Vented Brush

Paddle Brush

Round Brush

Others

By Application

Personal

Professional

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Hairbrush market include -

BaBylissPROm

Denman

Mason Pearson

Wet Brush

Tangle Teezer

Spornette

Olivia Garden

Kent Brushes

Brush Strokes

Ibiza Hair

Cricket

Conair

Remington

Braun

ForPro

Philips

Scunci

Panasonic

Goody

GHD

Tek

Revlon

Scalpmaster

BFWood

Diane.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Hairbrush market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 4.64% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Hairbrush market size was valued at around US$ 944.72 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1,340.56 million by 2030.

The hairbrush market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing demand for sustainable packaging.

Based on application segmentation, personal was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on end-user segmentation, women were the leading users in 2022.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific to emerge as a dominant player

The global hairbrush market is expected to be dominated by Asia-Pacific during the forecast period mainly due to the larger consumer base in Asia countries, especially India and China. These two nations are home to more than 40% of the world’s population. With the growing number of people, rising disposable income, and growing access to products using social media platforms are some of the crucial reasons for regional growth. In addition to this, the countries are witnessing a massive rise in the personal care segment with the growing number of domestic players that are targeting the needs of the local population since the demographic needs of people may change depending on the region they reside in. Furthermore, South Korea is emerging as a tough competition for international beauty brands caused by innovation and consistent launch of new personal care products.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In February 2020, Tangle Teezer, a hair care label with a massive following on social media and among celebrities, announced the launch of its product in India. The brand has already registered more than 40 million units sold globally in the last decade. The popularity of the Tangle Teezer is due to its multi-tasking abilities and its foldable structure along with several other reasons

In September 2021, Vega, a leading personal care brand in India, showcased its first-ever TV commercial with its brand ambassador. The new range of hairbrushes is called VEGA Hair Brush and its digital advertisement is a testimony of the company’s growing revenue along with its aggressive marketing strategy

In April 2022, GIMME Beauty, a leading haircare and beauty brand, was ranked the number 1 selling item on Amazon. The company sold more than 7000 units of its hairbrush in a weekend

