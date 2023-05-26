Marimaca Announces Results From Annual General and Special Meeting
/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (TSX: MARI) (“Marimaca” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that all of its incumbent directors were re-elected at its annual general meeting of shareholders, held virtually via webcast on Thursday May 25, 2023 (the “Meeting”). Below are the detailed results of the votes cast by ballot (including votes cast by proxy) at the Meeting on the election of the Company’s directors.
|VOTES FOR
|VOTES WITHHELD
|PERCENTAGE OF VOTES FOR
|Hayden Locke
|21,675,434
|28,132
|99.87%
|Alan J. Stephens
|21,675,434
|28,132
|99.87%
|Colin Kinley
|21,701,610
|1,956
|99.99%
|Michael Haworth
|21,674,145
|29,421
|99.86%
|Clive Newall
|21,675,328
|28,238
|99.87%
|Tim Petterson
|21,702,687
|879
|100%
Shareholders also passed resolutions re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company (100% of votes cast in favour) and re-approving the Company’s Omnibus Incentive Plan (99.83% of votes cast in favour).
Please see the Company’s report of voting results filed under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com for the detailed results of all votes received on the matters presented to shareholders at the Meeting.
