Soccer 5 ® USA to create a series of Entertainment Sports Parks (ESPs)
Soccer 5® USA to develop Entertainment Sports Parks (ESPs) for social multi sports including soccer, baseball, pickleball and golf upon 10-15 acre sitesPALM BEACH, FL, USA, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Soccer 5® USA, a leading provider of small sided soccer centers, already on target to create up to 20 additional centers by 2026, which will see it become the nation’s leading soccer play provider, is working with partners to develop a series of Entertainment Sports Parks (ESPs)
Alan Georgeson and his son Scott, founders of Soccer 5® recognized it is not only soccer which is developing the small sided game - citing the outstanding achievements of Top Golf and more recently Popstroke (Tiger Woods), the massive popularity of pickleball, and the interesting movements in baseball with the likes of Home Run Dugout
Alan, who heads development, said "we are at the cutting edge of social soccer, we can't build our centers fast enough to keep up with demand, and we are thrilled to work with Brad Bartholomew, CEO at ODELL Architects who are industry leaders in developing sports stadiums and facilities, to bring small sided sports and entertainment together as ESPs. We are speaking with potential partners both in the USA and internationally with a similar vision and ambition to become a leader in social soccer, sports and entertainment where everyone can come play, watch, enjoy and socialize"
Brad added, "Alan and Scott spoke with me at Soccerex Miami last year and I loved their vision - ODELL has been positively challenged to create a series of ESPs with Soccer 5 and its partners, and we are excited to do so".
Scott Georgeson, President of Soccer 5®, highlighted some industry gamechangers and has created a series of objectives for the group which include:
- Small sided social soccer is the most popular and fun way to play soccer and is for all ages and abilities
- Explosive growth due to size/fun/facilities, just like what’s happening in golf, pickleball and baseball
- Take a look at what's going on with unlocking huge soccer fandom
- Soccer 5® will continue to invest in log term design build operate PPPs in busy city community parks and the group will also develop Entertainment Sports Parks (ESPs) with like minded partners in the world of sports and entertainment in a series of strategic commercial real estate sites and potential larger PPP initiatives
- ESPs will typically be developed on 15-acre sites which will include 12 Soccer 5® fields, 12 pickleball courts, 18 hole putting course, baseball field with 6 indoor unique cages, and all with social fun elements including immersive action experiences and tracking, social games and e-gaming and all underpinned by PLAY.EAT.DRINK vibrant indoor facilities with panoramic outdoor viewing and party mezzanine, outdoor play, watch, and gather family areas
Soccer 5 ® designs, builds and operates top quality soccer entertainment centers in prime parks real estate, often re-energizing under-utilized spaces with up to 1 million regular players and families enjoying playing and watching year-round soccer.
