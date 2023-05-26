Submit Release
From Mohammed Shahabuddin, President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh

AZERBAIJAN, May 26 - 26 May 2023, 13:24

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On the auspicious occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it gives me immense pleasure to convey my warmest greetings and sincere felicitations to you and to the friendly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I firmly believe that the existing bonds of friendship between our two countries will be further strengthened in the days come.

On this joyous occasion, I would like to wish you good health, long life and happiness and to the friendly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan continued peace, progress and prosperity.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Mohammed Shahabuddin

President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh

