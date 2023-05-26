Fundus Camera Market Expected to Reach $710.20 Million by 2030

Fundus Camera Market 2030

Fundus camera market provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fundus camera capture the photographs of the back of the eye, which is called as fundus. In addition, fundus mainly consists of 10 semi-transparent layers that serve a specific function in the process of visual perception. The main structure that can be visualized on fundus camera is the central and peripheral retina, optic disc and macula. Fundus camera is used to diagnose various types of retinal disorders such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment, and age-related macular degeneration.

Fundus camera market size was valued at $445.60 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $710.20 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.50% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Kowa Company, Ltd.

Optomed Plc

Optovue Incorporated

Topcon Corporation

Clarity Medical Systems, Inc.

Canon Inc.

Epipole Ltd

Revenio Group Corporation (Centervue SPA)

The fundus camera market can be segmented based on various factors. Here are some common segmentation criteria used in the industry:

Type of Fundus Camera:

Mydriatic Fundus Cameras: These cameras require the use of dilating eye drops to enlarge the pupil and provide a clear view of the retina.

Non-Mydriatic Fundus Cameras: These cameras do not require pupil dilation, making them more convenient for routine screening and examinations.

Hybrid Fundus Cameras: These cameras offer both mydriatic and non-mydriatic imaging capabilities, providing flexibility for different clinical settings.

End-User:

Hospitals: Fundus cameras are widely used in hospitals for various ophthalmic examinations and screening programs.

Ophthalmic Clinics and Centers: Specialized clinics and centers focused on eye care also utilize fundus cameras for diagnosis and monitoring of eye conditions.

Optometry Practices: Optometrists use fundus cameras as part of comprehensive eye exams and to assess the health of the retina.

Application:

Diabetic Retinopathy: Fundus cameras play a crucial role in screening and diagnosing diabetic retinopathy, a common complication of diabetes.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD): AMD is a leading cause of vision loss in older adults, and fundus cameras aid in early detection and monitoring of the disease.

Glaucoma: Fundus cameras are used to assess the optic nerve and retinal changes associated with glaucoma, helping with early diagnosis and monitoring.

Other Retinal Disorders: Fundus cameras are also used in the diagnosis and management of conditions such as retinal detachments, retinitis pigmentosa, and retinal vascular diseases.

Geography:

North America: This includes the United States and Canada, where there is a significant market for fundus cameras due to a well-established healthcare system and a high prevalence of eye disorders.

Europe: Countries in Europe, such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, have a strong market for fundus cameras driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and a large elderly population.

Asia-Pacific: This region, including countries like China, India, and Japan, is experiencing rapid growth in the fundus camera market due to increasing awareness of eye health and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Rest of the World: This includes regions such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, where the market for fundus cameras is expanding as healthcare access and awareness improve.

