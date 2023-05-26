Notice of extraordinary general meeting in IDEX Biometrics on 16 June 2023

/EIN News/ -- IDEX Biometrics ASA will hold an extraordinary general meeting on Friday 16 June 2023 at 10.00 hours CET as an online meeting. There is no physical attendance option. Shareholders may attend online. by PC, smartphone or tablet.

The notice with attendance form will be sent to the shareholders today and is also enclosed in pdf file (link below).

The holders of IDEX American Depositary Shares, Nasdaq: IDBA, will receive a notice directly from the depositary, The Bank of New York Mellon, including information about how to exercise their rights.

The extraordinary general meeting will consider and resolve

Tranche 2 Shares of the private placement completed on 24 May 2023. Reference is made to the company’s disclosures to the market on 24 May 2023

Renewal of the authorizations to the board to issue shares

Election of board member(s) and board remuneration

The notice of the annual general meeting and the ancillary documents are/will be available at the company's web site, www.idexbiometrics.com, and can be requested from the company at no charge from ir@idexbiometrics.com .

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com



About this notice

This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 26 May 2023 at 12:30 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The notice is published in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

