Magicdog's AI Powered Data Imports Target 1 Billion Daily Spreadsheet Users
Magicdog launches AI-powered app for seamless data import to Google Sheets, targeting 1 billion daily spreadsheet users.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Magicdog Introduces AI-Powered App for Seamlessly Importing Data to Google Sheets
Magicdog, a company that empowers non-technical people to get direct access to their data, has introduced a new AI-powered app for seamlessly importing all of your data to google sheets, and keeping it up to date.
The company, which was founded by 18 year old Sagie Reder, is designed to save users time on manual work by automatically importing their data into google sheets. Reder says that the future of data lies where it is already used, with a staggering 1 billion daily spreadsheet users, Magicdog is well-positioned to create a significant impact within this market.
