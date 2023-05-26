Submit Release
News Search

There were 857 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,690 in the last 365 days.

Magicdog's AI Powered Data Imports Target 1 Billion Daily Spreadsheet Users

Magicdog Illustration, with a dog and person standing next to each other

Magicdog launches AI-powered app for seamless data import to Google Sheets, targeting 1 billion daily spreadsheet users.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Magicdog Introduces AI-Powered App for Seamlessly Importing Data to Google Sheets

Magicdog, a company that empowers non-technical people to get direct access to their data, has introduced a new AI-powered app for seamlessly importing all of your data to google sheets, and keeping it up to date.

The company, which was founded by 18 year old Sagie Reder, is designed to save users time on manual work by automatically importing their data into google sheets. Reder says that the future of data lies where it is already used, with a staggering 1 billion daily spreadsheet users, Magicdog is well-positioned to create a significant impact within this market.

Find Magicdog on the Google Workspace Marketplace.

Sagie Reder
Magicdog
email us here

You just read:

Magicdog's AI Powered Data Imports Target 1 Billion Daily Spreadsheet Users

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more