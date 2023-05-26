Water Jetting Camera Market Size to Register 5.7% CAGR to Attain US$ 6.39 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Manufacturers Develop Water Jetting Cameras to Improve Visualization in the Maintenance of Pipeline and Efficient Cleaning

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global water jetting camera market is estimated to secure a valuation of US$ 3.67 billion in 2023 and US$ 6.39 billion by 2033. The market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

North America dominates the global market by capturing a maximum share during the forecast period.

The municipality and water management segment is leading the global market in the end-use category from 2023 to 2033.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8594

Which Sector Influences the Global Market?

Several end-use sectors influence the global market are:

Municipal and Utilities: Municipal and utilities sector is driving the global market by securing a maximum share. They are increasing the demand for water jetting cameras for cleaning, maintaining, and inspecting sewer lines, underground infrastructure, and drainage systems.

Oil & Gas: Oil & gas is another sector that widely increases the adoption of water jetting cameras. In order to detect cracks, blockages, corrosion, and other defects. It is a safe, convenient, and integrated solution for inspecting pipelines in the oil & gas sector.





Oil & gas is another sector that widely increases the adoption of water jetting cameras. In order to detect cracks, blockages, corrosion, and other defects. It is a safe, convenient, and integrated solution for inspecting pipelines in the oil & gas sector. Manufacturing and Industrial Sector: Rising manufacturing and industrial sectors are rapidly surging the demand for water jetting cameras to maintain industrial pipes and equipment. These cameras ensure safety, provide excellent manufacturing processes, and operate efficiently. Chemical, automotive, beverages, and others are a few manufacturing processing industries.





Rising manufacturing and industrial sectors are rapidly surging the demand for water jetting cameras to maintain industrial pipes and equipment. These cameras ensure safety, provide excellent manufacturing processes, and operate efficiently. Chemical, automotive, beverages, and others are a few manufacturing processing industries. Construction Industry: The construction industry plays a crucial role in the global market by increasing the adoption of water jetting cameras. It is widely used to improve ongoing construction activities and build better infrastructure. These cameras identify issues and process ongoing maintenance in the construction industry.





The construction industry plays a crucial role in the global market by increasing the adoption of water jetting cameras. It is widely used to improve ongoing construction activities and build better infrastructure. These cameras identify issues and process ongoing maintenance in the construction industry. Environmental and Wastage Management: The growing environmental concerns are increasing the adoption of water jetting cameras for sustainability. Environmental and waste management provides wastewater treatment facilities and recyclable processes by increasing the demand for water jetting cameras.





The growing environmental concerns are increasing the adoption of water jetting cameras for sustainability. Environmental and waste management provides wastewater treatment facilities and recyclable processes by increasing the demand for water jetting cameras. Transportation: The transportation sector is increasing the demand for water jetting cameras for cleaning and inspecting transportation infrastructure such as culverts, bridges, and roads. These cameras identify issues such as blockages, debris, and other issues.



How Key Players are Adding Values in the Global Market?

Key players play a vital role in the global market by innovating and launching new products. They are developing advanced products by investing in research and development activities. The key players adopting various marketing methodologies to expand the global market are mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and product launches.

Key players focus on consumers' requirements and develop innovative products to satisfy their desires. These key players are adopting advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things to improve product quality and reduce time.

Key Companies Profiled

Envirosight

CUES Inc.

Rausch Electronics

Scanprobe Techniques Ltd

Deep Trekker

Aries Industries

Mini-Cam Ltd

Subsite Electronics

Spartan Tool

Rothenberger

Pearpoint

Insight Vision Cameras

Ratech Electronics Ltd

Camtronics BV

RICO GmbH



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8594

Recent Developments in the Global Market are:

Rigid is a well-known brand offering pipe inspection, corrosion, and plumping activities. They are developing high-resolution, accurate, and durable construction water jetting cameras for end-use industries.



Enz Technik AG is a leading manufacturer of water jetting nozzles to clean and inspect pipelines. The company focuses on developing high-pressure water jetting nozzles by adopting advanced technology.



Competitive Landscape

The market is highly fragmented by several key players in the global market during the forecast period. The key players invest in research and development activities to develop innovative and improved products in the global market. These players are adopting various marketing methodologies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and product launches.

Envirosight provides various end-use industries with inspection solutions such as industrial, sewer, and water lines. They offer water jetting cameras with Jetscan HD, and Pro+ pushes the cameras to improve imaging capabilities.



CUES Inc is one of the leading manufacturers in the global market that develop high-resolution cameras with laser technology. The company launched its new product SPiDer scanning system, to inspect the pipelines. They also introduced the cloud-based management platform GraniteNet to store large data and analysis.

Key Segmentation in the Global Water Jetting Camera Market are

By End-user Industry: Manufacturing Municipalities and Water Management Construction Transportation Oil & Gas

By Technology: Pan-tilt-zoom Cameras Close-circuit Television Cameras High-resolution Imaging Cameras

By Application: Drain and Sewer Inspection, Tank & Vessel Inspection, Pipeline Inspection, Industrial Cleaning

By Region: North America Europe Latin America Asia Pacific The Middle East and Asia





For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8594

Key Questions Covered in the Pipe Crusher Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Pipe Crusher sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Pipe Crusher demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry by 2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Pipe Crusher Market during the forecast period?



Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Camera Alarm System Market Forecast: Camera alarm system market forecast to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand will witness steady recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook over the long-run. The increasing demand for smart home security solutions in developed economies coupled with rapid urbanization in developing economies will aid the sales of the camera alarm systems in the forthcoming years.

Microscopic Camera Market Share: The microscopic camera market share is likely to capture a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. The North America holds most opportunities in the microscopic camera market during the forecast period. Industry has potential growth with the growing healthcare industry during the forecast period.

Gimbal Integrated Camera Market Size: The global gimbal integrated camera market size is set to surpass a valuation of US$ 23.6 million in 2023 and further expand at a CAGR of 14.2% to reach US$ 89.1 million by the end of 2033. Sales of gimbal integrated camera accounted for nearly 1.5% of the overall gimbal market in 2022.

Manhole Camera Market Revenue: The manhole camera market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 368.45 million in 2023. The manhole camera industry is anticipated to record a 5.7% CAGR to reach US$ 641.39 million by 2033. The demand for inspection and repair of deteriorating infrastructure, particularly sewer and water systems, is likely to expand significantly in the future years.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports s published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.



Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Connect to Analyst: Shubham Patidar

Email : shubham@factmr.com

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube