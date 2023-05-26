Press conference in Luleå with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

SWEDEN, May 26 - Journalists must include the following in the advance registration: their personal identity number, their full name, the name of their editorial office, the capacity in which they will attend and a copy of their press ID. Freelance journalists must also attach a copy of their assignment from the responsible publisher or equivalent.

Foreign journalists must also have an approved Request for Visit (RfV), without which entry will be refused to the area where the press conference will be held.

Email a completed RfV application to [email protected], the Swedish Armed Forces Headquarters, Operational Division’s Implementation Section. To enter, you must show your passport to confirm your identity.