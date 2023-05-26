Submit Release
SCG, Limloop team up to empower children with disabilities in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu

VIETNAM, May 26 -  

BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — Thai conglomerate SCG has partnered with social business Limloop to bring a meaningful programme to the Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu School for Disabled Children in a move to celebrate International Children's Day 2023.

The joint campaign, titled “The Green Dream of Childhood”, encompasses a series of activities aimed at inspiring and empowering children to pursue their dreams and turn them into reality, SCG said in a statement. 

“The Green Dream of Childhood” is an initiative by SCG, a conglomerate in ASEAN renowned for its commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy, and Limloop, a social business dedicated to producing recycled fashion in support of people with disabilities.

The campaign offers a range of activities, including inspirational talks by successful individuals with disabilities, on-the-job training at Limloop workshops, and a joyous celebration to reflect on the entire journey. These engaging endeavors provide not only excitement but also life-changing experiences for the participants.

“At SCG, we prioritise sustainable development through our ESG 4 Plus strategy, which includes a commitment to supporting communities. One of our key directions is reducing inequality by focusing on education and human development,” said Praween Wirotpan, General Director of SCG Vietnam. 

"For the past 14 years, SCG has been supporting the Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu School for Disabled Children, aiming to enhance education quality and provide opportunities for children in need," he said. 

As part of the campaign, SCG has also handed over school equipment to support the school's facilities. Furthermore, hundreds of gift packs for students and trash bins for school have been prepared by SCG and Duy Tân, a member company of SCGP, Packaging Business of SCG to facilitate waste segregation at the school and encourage the children to a green lifestyle. — VNS

