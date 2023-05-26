Submit Release
Vietravel Airlines launches direct flights from Đà Nẵng/Cam Ranh to Macau

HÀ NỘI Flight number VU1337 took off from Macau International Airport at 1.40pm (local time) on May 25 and landed at Cam Ranh International Airport at 2:55pm (Việt Nam time), bringing the first tourist group from Macau to Việt Nam after a period of travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the success of the Hà Nội – Bangkok and HCM City - Bangkok routes, Vietravel Airlines will operate daily charter flights on the routes Cam Ranh/Đà Nẵng – Macau (China) from May 25.

At the same time, the airline is also working with authorities and partners in countries in Northeast Asia to soon launch flights to Taiwan (China), China, the Republic of Korea, and Japan.

Together with expanding its international route network, Vietravel Airlines also put into operation the Hà Nội - Cam Ranh and Hà Nội – Đà Nẵng routes with daily flights from May 26.

General Director of Vietravel Airlines Vũ Đức Biên said that the airline had made thorough preparations for opening international routes to help boost Viet Nam’s tourism.

According to the General Statistics Office, in the first quarter of 2023, Việt Nam welcomed nearly 2.7 million international arrivals, of which 89.8 per cent traveled by air, an increase of 29.4 per cent over the same period last year. These positive indicators are the basis for Vietravel Airlines to promote the expansion of domestic and international markets. VNS

 

