Logicom Launches Innovative Cloud Marketplace to Empower Partners in Africa
CASABLANCA, MOROCCO, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Logicom, one of the leading technology distributors in the region, is thrilled to announce the launch of its dedicated Cloud Marketplace catering to African partners. The primary objective of the Marketplace is to deliver a fully automated digital experience to Cloud resellers in the region, by offering cutting-edge technology cloud products from Logicom’s Cloud Solutions portfolio.
The Logicom Cloud MarketPlace offers partners a user-friendly online platform that serves as a comprehensive hub for discovering, purchasing, provisioning, and selling cloud products and solutions. Leveraging its robust partnerships with renowned vendors, Logicom Distribution Morocco guarantees exclusive access to an extensive array of cloud solutions and is committed to providing exceptional customer service and personalized commercial support. Partners can expect extensive assistance at every step of the journey, encompassing product selection, seamless integration, and efficient management of their cloud solutions. Furthermore, Partners gain access to Logicom’s certified presales teams and experienced after-sales support, to help improve the success rates and the quality of their after-sales services.
"We are delighted to announce the launch of the Logicom cloud marketplace specifically designed for African partners, featuring a wide range of top-tier cloud products, and Microsoft offerings," said Mr. Larbi Berrada, General Manager - Logicom Distribution Morocco. "We firmly believe that this initiative will cultivate the growth and adoption of cloud solutions in Africa, enabling businesses to maintain their competitiveness in the global market."
About Logicom Distribution Morocco:
Logicom Distribution Morocco is a leading distributor of technology products in Morocco. With deep expertise in the field of tech solutions, Logicom Distribution Morocco strives to provide superior-quality products and exceptional customer service. By launching its dedicated marketplace for cloud solutions, Logicom Distribution Morocco positions itself as a catalyst for business growth in Africa.
Gitex Team
Logicom Morocco
12529079737
morocco_marketing@logicom.net
