PS VIULU CONGRATULATES TUASULIA AS WEST KWARA’AE CONSTITUENCY’S NEW MP

The Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) Dr. Samson Viulu has congratulated Alfred Tuasulia as the newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) for West Kwara’ae Constituency (WKC).

PS Viulu conveyed this congratulatory message on behalf of his Minister and the staff of the ministry today (Friday 26 May 2023).

He said that his ministry is looking forward to working closely with Hon. MP Tuasulia to deliver needed government services to the people of West Kwara’ae to improve their social and economic livelihoods.

PS Viulu also acknowledged the people of West Kwara’ae constituency for their cooperation and respect which was demonstrated through the peaceful by-election.

The by-election was conducted on Wednesday 24 May 2023 following the death of the former MP, Sam Iduri.

