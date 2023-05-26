Blockchain Identity Software Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom with Terradoxa, Monetha, Trinsic
The Latest Released Blockchain Identity Software market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Blockchain Identity Software market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as IBM, Oracle, Accenture, AWS, DAL Global Services, Spotify, HYPR, Ping Identity, Neo Team, Terradoxa, Bitfury Group Limited, Elliptic, Deqode, SecureKey Technologies, Blockstack PBC, Meeco.me, Onchain, Evernym, Hyperledger, 1Kosmos, Civic Technologies, Guardtime, Monetha, Cambridge Blockchain, BlockScore, KYC-Chain, Trinsic, Factom, Tokeny Solutions, Trust Stamp
"According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Blockchain Identity Software market is expected to see a growth rate of 23.43% and may see a market size of USD4,895.73 Million by 2029, currently pegged at USD1,401.43 Million."
Definition:
Blockchain empowers safer administration and storage of digital identities by giving bound together, interoperable, and sealed foundation with key advantages to ventures, clients, and IoT the board frameworks. Blockchain innovation gives a likely answer for the issue outlined through empowering individuals to store information on a blockchain, as opposed to hackable servers. Data, once put away on a blockchain, is secured cryptographically and can't be adjusted or erased, consequently making gigantic information penetrates truly challenging, if not hypothetically inconceivable. The benefits of blockchain identity software are it helps in eradicating current identity issues such as Inaccessibility, Data insecurity, and fraudulent identities.
Market Trends:
• Increase in the technology advancement and implementation across the globe
• The rise in the self-sovereign identification
Market Drivers:
• Increase problems regarding the security increase need of the blockchain identity software
• Increase in the adoption of the blockchain identity software to secure the identity and solve the current identity-related problems
Market Opportunities:
• Development of technology infrastructure in the emerging nations
• Increase technology research investment to develop new technology and reduce current technology errors
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Key & Emerging Players: IBM, Oracle, Accenture, AWS, DAL Global Services, Spotify, HYPR, Ping Identity, Neo Team, Terradoxa, Bitfury Group Limited, Elliptic, Deqode, SecureKey Technologies, Blockstack PBC, Meeco.me, Onchain, Evernym, Hyperledger, 1Kosmos, Civic Technologies, Guardtime, Monetha, Cambridge Blockchain, BlockScore, KYC-Chain, Trinsic, Factom, Tokeny Solutions, Trust Stamp
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Blockchain Identity Software Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Cloud-Based, On-Premises] in 2023
Blockchain Identity Software Market by Application/End Users [Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)]
