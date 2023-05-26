Submit Release
PHAT INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Phathom") (NASDAQ: PHAT) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 2, 2022, before market hours, Phathom issued a press release entitled "Phathom Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates" which announced that "we detected trace levels of a nitrosamine in vonoprazan drug product in our post-approval testing as we prepared for commercial launch." Further, the press release announced that "[t]he Company is working with the FDA and plans to obtain approval of and implement an additional test method, specification, including a proposed acceptable intake limit, and additional controls to address this impurity prior to releasing our first vonoprazan-based products to the market." Finally, Phathom announced that "[t]hese additional activities will result in a delay of the planned VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK and VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK product launches." On this news, Phathom's stock price fell $2.61 per share, or 28%, to close at $6.46 per share on August 2, 2022. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/phathom-lawsuit-submission-form?wire=3 

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, Suite #427
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com


