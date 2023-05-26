Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B3002553

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 5/25/23 at approximately 2336 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kennedy Rd/ West Jamaica Rd, Stratton VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Preston Carbone

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/25/23 at approximately 2336 hours, the Vermont State Police- Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of Kennedy Rd and West Jamaica Rd in the Town of Stratton, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator as, Preston Carbone age 33 of Concord Massachusetts. While speaking with Carbone, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Carbone was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Manchester Police Department for processing. After processing, Carbone was issued a citation to appear in Bennington Superior Court- Criminal Division at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/3/23 at 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y