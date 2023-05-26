Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI Crash
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B3002553
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 5/25/23 at approximately 2336 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kennedy Rd/ West Jamaica Rd, Stratton VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Preston Carbone
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/25/23 at approximately 2336 hours, the Vermont State Police- Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of Kennedy Rd and West Jamaica Rd in the Town of Stratton, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator as, Preston Carbone age 33 of Concord Massachusetts. While speaking with Carbone, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Carbone was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Manchester Police Department for processing. After processing, Carbone was issued a citation to appear in Bennington Superior Court- Criminal Division at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/3/23 at 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y