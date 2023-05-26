European Commission launches call for EFSA’s next Executive Director

The Executive Director is the legal representative and public face of EFSA and is accountable to the EFSA Management Board. She/he leads and manages the agency and has the overall responsibility for its operations. The appointment is for a period of five years, renewable once for an additional period of five years.

Selection and appointment

The Executive Director will be appointed by EFSA’s Management Board on the basis of a shortlist provided by the EC, following the selection process. For the detailed job description, requirements and how to apply, please see the vacancy notice published by the EC. The deadline for applications is 26 June 2023, 12.00 noon, Brussels time.

About EFSA

EFSA is an independent EU agency located in Parma, Italy. It was set up in 2002 to serve as an impartial source of scientific advice to risk managers and to communicate on risks associated with the food chain, including those to human, animal and plant health and the environment.

EFSA’s current Executive Director, Dr. Bernhard Url, was appointed in June 2014, and will end his second five-year term on 31 May 2024.