A meeting with the head of the UNAMA mission was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

26/05/2023

On May 25, 2023, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V.Hajiyev held talks with the head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Roza Otunbayeva, who is on a working visit to Ashgabat to participate in the meeting of Special Representatives for Afghanistan in the format "Central Asia - European Union".

During the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues of regional security. As V.Hajiyev noted, Turkmenistan is extremely interested in the security and stability of the neighboring country, as well as its socio-economic development. In this context, attention was focused on the importance of broad interaction between countries and the UN on Afghanistan issues, first of all, maintaining close interaction with UNAMA.

It was emphasized that Turkmenistan is one of the states of Central Asia, which, following its status of permanent neutrality, is actively working in the context of international efforts to stabilize the political and socio-economic situation in Afghanistan.

Turkmenistan regularly sends humanitarian cargo to Afghanistan, social facilities are being built, and medical assistance is provided to the population. It was also noted that Turkmenistan contributes to the economic recovery of the neighboring country through the implementation of such projects as the construction of the TAPI gas pipeline, the construction of the TAP power line, the repair of railways, the construction of new tracks, etc.

The parties expressed their interest in broad international cooperation in the context of further close cooperation in the implementation of joint projects related to the reconstruction of Afghanistan and the country's integration into world economic relations.