Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,766 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,812 in the last 365 days.

A meeting with the head of the UNAMA mission was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

A meeting with the head of the UNAMA mission was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

26/05/2023

114

On May 25, 2023, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V.Hajiyev held talks with the head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Roza Otunbayeva, who is on a working visit to Ashgabat to participate in the meeting of Special Representatives for Afghanistan in the format "Central Asia - European Union".

During the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues of regional security. As V.Hajiyev noted, Turkmenistan is extremely interested in the security and stability of the neighboring country, as well as its socio-economic development. In this context, attention was focused on the importance of broad interaction between countries and the UN on Afghanistan issues, first of all, maintaining close interaction with UNAMA.

It was emphasized that Turkmenistan is one of the states of Central Asia, which, following its status of permanent neutrality, is actively working in the context of international efforts to stabilize the political and socio-economic situation in Afghanistan.

Turkmenistan regularly sends humanitarian cargo to Afghanistan, social facilities are being built, and medical assistance is provided to the population. It was also noted that Turkmenistan contributes to the economic recovery of the neighboring country through the implementation of such projects as the construction of the TAPI gas pipeline, the construction of the TAP power line, the repair of railways, the construction of new tracks, etc.

The parties expressed their interest in broad international cooperation in the context of further close cooperation in the implementation of joint projects related to the reconstruction of Afghanistan and the country's integration into world economic relations.

You just read:

A meeting with the head of the UNAMA mission was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more