Catheter Stabilization Securement Device Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Share Analysis, and Forecast To 2032

The elevating incidence rate of lifestyle disease is the key factor driving market revenue growth

Catheter Stabilization Securement Device Market Size – USD 1.35 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.50% Market Trends – Need for catheter stabilization devices for hemodialysis in the home” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global catheter stabilization/securement device market size was USD 1.35 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Revenue growth of the catheter stabilization/securement device market is driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and cost benefits associated with securement devices.

Surgery performed through a small incision rather than a wide opening is known as Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS). A surgeon employs a variety of procedures to do an operation with the least amount of bodily harm. 15 million individuals between the ages of 30 and 69 die each year from Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), with more than 85% of these deaths taking place in low- and middle-income nations. Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) (17.9 million), cancer (9.0 million), respiratory issues (3.9 million), and diabetes (1.1 million) are the leading causes of death across the globe. In America, at least one chronic disease has been identified in about half of the population, and this number is expected to rise. Surgical techniques are frequently used to treat a number of chronic conditions. The benefits of MIS procedures, which include smaller incisions, a lower risk of infection, less damage to tissues, and a speedier recovery time, is driving revenue growth of this market.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

The 3M company

B. Braun SE

Baxter

BD

Convatec Group PLC

Medline Industries

Medtronic plc

Merit Medical Systems

TRACTUS Vascular

Cathetrix

Others

Failure to adequately lubricate a catheter can result in infection and bleeding due to friction between the catheter and the urethral walls. Catheters made of low-quality materials could restrain revenue growth of the market during the forecast period in addition to generating allergic reactions and illnesses such as kidney damage, blood in the urine, bladder stones, harm to the urethra, and septicemia. This factor could restrain revenue growth of the market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The urinary catheters securement device segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Market participants strategic activities are the key growth drivers in this sector. CATHETRIX, a pioneer in the creation of urinary (Foley) smart catheter fixations, had showcased their innovative catheter stabilizer for preventing UTIs and unintended Foley catheter extractions on November 9 at MEDICA 2021, which was held in Düsseldorf, Germany from November 15 to 18, 2021. Increased frequency of chronic renal diseases that demand kidney transplants and other surgical procedures is another factor driving revenue growth of the segment. In addition, over 37 million Americans, or more than 1 in 7, have chronic renal disease (CKD). Chronic kidney disease is more prevalent in Americans with diabetes or hypertension, the two primary causes of kidney failure. Approximately one-third of diabetics and one-fifth of hypertensives already have some form of renal disease.

The cardiovascular procedures segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. A cardiac catheterization procedure is performed to evaluate the health of the heart. A catheter is a thin, hollow tube that is inserted into a major blood artery leading to the heart. A cardiac catheterization can identify how well the heart is performing, identify any problems, and assist artery-clearing procedures. Moreover, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death across the globe. By 2020, it was expected that CVDs would account for 32% of all global mortality, with an estimated 17.9 million deaths.

market in Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share in 202 Increasing elderly population, rising lifestyle-related disease, increasing healthcare expenses, and rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures are all driving the European market for catheter stabilization devices. Number of operations involving a catheter used in emergency rooms and hospitals is one such variable. Therefore, reliability and safety of catheters are more crucial than ever. Increasing interest in less invasive medical treatments in Europe should drive market growth throughout the forecast period. Moreover, on 2 February 2023, Abbott announced two approvals for its expanding portfolio of electrophysiological devices on the global market. A flexible tip and contact force sensing have been implemented into the company's TactiFlexTM Ablation Catheter, Sensor EnabledTM, making it the first and only ablation catheter of its kind to receive CE Mark1 for the treatment of irregular cardiac rhythms such as Atrial Fibrillation (AFib). Recently, the FDA approved Abbott's FlexAbilityTM Ablation Catheter, Sensor EnabledTM for use in treating patients with a more extensive variety of cardiac conditions (FDA).

On 28 March 2022, Tractus Vascular announced the first use of its Tractus Crossing Support Catheter on a human patient.

Emergen Research has segmented the global catheter stabilization/securement device market on the basis of Product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Central Venous Catheter Securement Devices

Arterial Securement Devices

Urinary Catheters Securement Devices

Peripheral Securement Devices

Chest Drainage Tube Securement Devices

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Respiratory Procedures

Cardiovascular Procedures

General Surgery

Gastric and Oropharyngeal Procedures

Radiology

Urological Procedures

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Home-care Settings

Emergency Clinic

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Overview of the Catheter Stabilization Securement Device Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Catheter Stabilization Securement Device industry

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

