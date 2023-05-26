Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,789 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, Gross Negligent Operation, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4003930 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf and Kyle Fecher                   

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 05/25/2023 at 1802 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5 S., Barnet

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence #1, Gross Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, and Unlawful Mischief.

 

ACCUSED: Alexander Calcagni                                    

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 05/25/2023 at approximately 1802 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks received a report of a male engaging in disorderly behavior at several residences in Barnet. Investigation revealed Calcagni (59) was the offender, damaged property, before returning to his residence. Investigation revealed Calcagni had operated his vehicle in a negligent and unsafe manner. Troopers met with Calcagni and noticed several indicators of impairment. Calcagni was subsequently arrested, taken into custody, and processed for the offense Driving Under the Influence, Gross Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, and Unlawful Mischief. Calcagni was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 06/12/2023 for the above charge(s).

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/12/2023 at 0830 hours           

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, Gross Negligent Operation, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more