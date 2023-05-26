St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, Gross Negligent Operation, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4003930
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf and Kyle Fecher
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 05/25/2023 at 1802 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5 S., Barnet
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence #1, Gross Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, and Unlawful Mischief.
ACCUSED: Alexander Calcagni
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/25/2023 at approximately 1802 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks received a report of a male engaging in disorderly behavior at several residences in Barnet. Investigation revealed Calcagni (59) was the offender, damaged property, before returning to his residence. Investigation revealed Calcagni had operated his vehicle in a negligent and unsafe manner. Troopers met with Calcagni and noticed several indicators of impairment. Calcagni was subsequently arrested, taken into custody, and processed for the offense Driving Under the Influence, Gross Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, and Unlawful Mischief. Calcagni was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 06/12/2023 for the above charge(s).
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/12/2023 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.