St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, Gross Negligent Operation, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4003930

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf and Kyle Fecher

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 05/25/2023 at 1802 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5 S., Barnet

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence #1, Gross Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, and Unlawful Mischief.

ACCUSED: Alexander Calcagni

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/25/2023 at approximately 1802 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks received a report of a male engaging in disorderly behavior at several residences in Barnet. Investigation revealed Calcagni (59) was the offender, damaged property, before returning to his residence. Investigation revealed Calcagni had operated his vehicle in a negligent and unsafe manner. Troopers met with Calcagni and noticed several indicators of impairment. Calcagni was subsequently arrested, taken into custody, and processed for the offense Driving Under the Influence, Gross Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, and Unlawful Mischief. Calcagni was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 06/12/2023 for the above charge(s).

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/12/2023 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.