Laparoscopic and Open Hernia Mesh Repair Surgery Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2032

Increased use of mesh for hernia repair procedures is a major factor driving market revenue growth

Laparoscopic and Open Hernia Mesh Repair Surgery Market Size – USD 3.29 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.2%, Market Trends – Existence of significant market players in the region” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Laparoscopic And Open Hernia Mesh Repair Surgery Market size is expected to reach USD 4.12 Billion in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increased use of mesh for hernia repair procedures and increase in hernia cases are some key factors driving the steady market revenue growth. For instance, the surgical correction of inguinal hernias is a procedure that surgeons do often. Annually, more than 800,000 repairs are made. Adult hernias are typically thought of as being acquired. Patients with an inguinal hernia are at least four times more prone to having one than those without a known family history. Inguinal hernias are more common than previously thought, according to studies on conditions including Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, and Marfan syndrome. Hence, increased prevalence of hernia is expected to drive market revenue growth.

The risks associated with surgery and product recalls are one of the key factors expected to restrain market revenue growth. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has received several reports of hernia repair issues with surgical mesh that are linked to recalled mesh products that are no longer available on the market. The most frequent side effects of recalled mesh include pain, infection, recurrence, adhesion, blockage, and perforation. Bowel perforation and obstruction issues were mostly caused by recalled mesh devices, according to the FDA's study of medical adverse event complaints to the FDA.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 15 June 2021, in honor of Hernia Awareness Month, BG Medical, the maker and distributor of the 21st Century SURGIMESH Platform, announced that it is working with CQInsights to create a novel strategy that enhances patient outcomes. This is part of a larger initiative to share sustainable solutions that promote better health care for all.

The hernia mesh segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share during the forecast period owing to several factors. The laparoscopic and open hernia mesh repair surgery market is being driven by the hernia mesh sector in response to the increased acceptance of mesh-based surgical techniques for hernia repair operations. Both laparoscopic and surgical hernia repair treatments use hernia meshes to provide support and prevent hernias from reoccurring. It has been shown that using hernia mesh improves patient outcomes and reduces the prospect of recurrent hernias.

The inguinal hernia segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. The laparoscopic and open hernia mesh repair surgery market is being driven by this segment owing to the high frequency of inguinal hernias in the general population. For instance, an inguinal hernia is one of the surgical conditions that general surgeons deal with the most frequently. Around 800,000 inguinal hernia repairs are made each year worldwide, with over 20 million of those happening in the U.S.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. The increased hernia incidence and patients growing awareness of the benefits of less intrusive methods are driving the need for laparoscopic and open hernia mesh repair surgery in this region. The presence of key market players in the region who invest a lot of money in Research and Development (R&D) projects to develop cutting-edge surgical techniques is also driving the market revenue growth in this region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global laparoscopic and open hernia mesh repair surgery market on the basis of product type, surgery type, type of hernia, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Hernia Mesh

Synthetic Mesh

Biological Material Mesh

Others

Hernia Fixation Devices

Sutures

Absorbable And Non-Absorbable Tack Fixation Devices

Glue Applicators

Endoscopy Equipment

Others

Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Open Tension Repair Surgery

Tension-Free Repair Surgery

Laparoscopic Surgery

Type of Hernia Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Inguinal Hernia

Ventral Hernia

Gemoral Hernia

Umbilical Hernia

Hiatal Hernia

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing Marketresearch and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.