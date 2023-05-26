Actuator Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Actuator Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Actuator Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the actuator market size is predicted to reach a value of $76.64 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.7% through the forecast period.

The growing popularity of electric vehicles is significantly contributing to the actuator market demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest actuator market share. Major actuator manufacturers include Emerson Electric Co., ABB Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., Moog Inc., SMC Corporation, Curtis Wright Corporation, Eaton Corporation Plc., Honeywell International Inc., Rotork Plc., Misumi Group.

Actuator Market Segments

1) By Type: Pneumatic, Hydraulic, Electric, Mechanical

2) By Motion: Linear, Rotary

3) By End User: Automotive, Aerospace, Oil And Gas, Pharmaceutical, Power Generation, Food And Beverages, Chemicals, Mining, Other End Users

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9494&type=smp

This type of mechanical device refers to a device that converts a control signal into mechanical action, such as driving an electric motor, to move or operate some machine. While this type of mechanical device normally produces circular motion, they can also do so by using screws and wheel-and-axle systems to provide linear motion.

Read More On The Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/actuator-global-market-report

