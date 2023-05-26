Global 48 Volt Battery System Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

48 Volt Battery System Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “48 Volt Battery System Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers 48 volt battery system market analysis and every facet of the 48 volt battery system market. As per TBRC’s 48 volt battery system market forecast, the 48 volt battery system market size is predicted to reach a value of $9.01 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 26.8% through the forecast period.

The rising adoption of electric vehicles (EV) is expected to propel the 48 volt battery system market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, East Penn Manufacturing Company, EnerSys, GS Yuasa Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc., BorgWarner Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH

48 Volt Battery System Market Segments

1) By Component: Alternating Current(Ac) Or Direct Current(Dc) Inverter, 48-Volt Lithium-Ion Battery, Battery Controller, Power Distribution Box, Other Components

2) By Architecture: Crankshaft Mounted, Belt Driven, Transmission Output Shaft, Dual-Clutch Transmission-Mounted

3) By Electric Vehicle: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV), Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

This type of battery system refers to a type of electrical power storage system that uses four batteries connected in series with a nominal voltage rating of 48 volts. They are used to raise power to components without increasing the current.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. 48 Volt Battery System Market Growth

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

