RE: Road Closed Island Pond Rd near River Lane Newark VT
Island Pond Rd near River Lane in Newark has reopened at this time.
Rod Moore
VSP St Johnsbury
From: Knox, Pamela via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Thursday, May 25, 2023 9:11 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road Closed Island Pond Rd near River Lane Newark VT
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Island Pond Rd near River Lane will be closed due to a traffic accident. This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thank you,
Pam
Pamela Knox
ECD Supervisor,CIDT, MAT
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173