Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Prime Minister of Romania Nicolae Ciucă

CANADA, May 25 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Prime Minister of Romania, Nicolae Ciucă.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Ciucă reiterated their condemnation of Russia’s brutal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine, and reaffirmed their countries’ shared commitment to continue to support the Ukrainian people for as long as it takes.

The two prime ministers welcomed the strong cooperation between Canada and Romania as partners and Allies, including in defence of NATO’s eastern flank, and looked forward to constructive engagement between their countries and other members of the Alliance at the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Ciucă also looked forward to continued cooperation in other areas, including the nuclear energy sector.

Prime Minister Trudeau thanked Prime Minister Ciucă for his leadership of Romania since 2021, and he expressed his desire to continue deepening the already strong ties between our countries.