Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,872 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Prime Minister of Romania Nicolae Ciucă

CANADA, May 25 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Prime Minister of Romania, Nicolae Ciucă.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Ciucă reiterated their condemnation of Russia’s brutal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine, and reaffirmed their countries’ shared commitment to continue to support the Ukrainian people for as long as it takes.

The two prime ministers welcomed the strong cooperation between Canada and Romania as partners and Allies, including in defence of NATO’s eastern flank, and looked forward to constructive engagement between their countries and other members of the Alliance at the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Ciucă also looked forward to continued cooperation in other areas, including the nuclear energy sector.

Prime Minister Trudeau thanked Prime Minister Ciucă for his leadership of Romania since 2021, and he expressed his desire to continue deepening the already strong ties between our countries.

You just read:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Prime Minister of Romania Nicolae Ciucă

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more