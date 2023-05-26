Industrial Display Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Industrial Display Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Display Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers industrial display market analysis and every facet of the industrial display market research. As per TBRC’s industrial display market forecast, the industrial display market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.90 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.6% through the forecast period.

The rising adoption of IoT-based devices is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest industrial display market share. Major players in the market include LG Display Co. Ltd., Samsung Display Co. Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Planar Systems Inc., Japan Display Inc., Innolux Corp., Siemens AG, Panasonic Corporation Co. Ltd., Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH.

Industrial Display Market Segments

1) By Type: Rugged Displays, Open-frame Monitors, Panel-Mount Monitors, Marine Displays, Video Walls

2) By Technology: Liquid Crystal Display(LCD), Light-Emitting Diode(LED), Organic Light-Emitting Diode(OLED), E-paper

3) By Panel Size: Up to 14”, 14-21”, 21-40”, 40” And above

4) By Application: Human-Machine Interface (HMI), Remote Monitoring, Interactive Display, Digital Signage, Imaging

5) By End-User: Manufacturing, Mining And Metals, Oil And Gas, Energy And Power, Transportation

This type of display is a group of equipment intended for greater durability and to endure tough circumstances in industrial and commercial applications that show digital output. These systems are available in a wide variety of sizes and resolutions, as well as a range of mounting options.

