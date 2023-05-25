Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,770 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,862 in the last 365 days.

HB 4671 of 2023

MICHIGAN, May 25 - Education: calendar; restrictions on school start date; eliminate. Amends sec. 1284a of 1976 PA 451 (MCL 380.1284a); repeals sec. 1284b of 1976 PA 451 (MCL 380.1284b) & repeals sec. 160 of 1979 PA 94 (MCL 388.1760).

Last Action: 5/25/2023 - referred to Committee on Education

You just read:

HB 4671 of 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more