HB 4681 of 2023
MICHIGAN, May 25 - Insurance: insurers; processing of a claim; modify duties. Amends 1956 PA 218 (MCL 500.100 - 500.8302) by adding ch. 30B.
Last Action: 5/25/2023 - referred to Committee on Insurance and Financial Services
