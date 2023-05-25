Maine State Parks and Public Reserved Lands Prepare for Increased Peak Season Visitation, Encourages Planning and Respect for Maine's Outdoors

MAINE, May 25 - Back to current news.

May 25, 2023

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA - The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Bureau of Parks and Lands (BPL) anticipates a rise in visitors to its outdoor destinations this spring and summer and urges guests to plan ahead and be mindful of the potential for crowded parking areas and trailhead bottlenecks.

BPL experienced a significant increase in visitation throughout the previous three years, highlighting the popularity of Maine's state parks and public lands. As we enter the spring and summer seasons, BPL aims to ensure a positive and sustainable experience for all visitors by encouraging responsible planning and cooperation.

"Summer in Maine is a season for family memories and new adventures. We're thrilled to see so many people enjoying Maines outdoors, and were also committed to ensuring that everyone has a fun and healthy experience. We encourage hikers, beachgoers, and campers to plan ahead, avoid crowded sites on busy weekends, and be considerate to our staff and others," emphasized BPL Director Andy Cutko.

BPL has taken proactive measures to provide information and resources to assist visitors in planning their trips. To address the potential for increased visitation during spring and summer, BPL will continue to share valuable planning information to enhance visitor experiences.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable visit to Maine State Parks and Public Reserved Lands, here are some essential reminders:

Plan ahead and be prepared for busy parking areas and potential congestion at trailheads. Consider visiting during weekdays or less popular times to avoid peak crowds.

Respect regulations and signage. Follow the instructions of park staff and be patient and courteous to fellow visitors.

Have alternative options in mind. If your intended destination appears crowded, or local land trust properties.

Park safely and legally and avoid damaging natural or sensitive areas. Stay on designated trails, avoid muddy areas, and dispose of waste properly.

Prepare for limited staffing and facilities. Some areas may only have outdoor vault toilets without running water. Bring any necessary supplies, including toilet paper. Practice the Leave No Trace seven principles, including cleaning up after pets.

Be aware of weather conditions and prepare accordingly. Wear appropriate footwear and clothing, and bring necessary equipment for changing weather, such as rain gear or extra layers.

Keep Maine State Park visits brief during peak times to accommodate more visitors.

Consider bringing bug spray and clothing to repel ticks and insects such as brown-tail moth.

Be kind to staff. They love our parks, and they work hard to keep them safe and clean!

By following these guidelines, visitors can contribute to the protection of Maine's recreation resources and ensure that everyone can enjoy the beauty of the State's Parks and Public Reserved Lands.

For more information on the diverse trails and destinations within Maine State Parks and Public Reserved Lands, please visit the BPL website at www.parksandlands.com.