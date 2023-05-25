Embrace Safety and Fun at Maine State Park Beaches

MAINE, May 25 - Back to current news.

May 25, 2023

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Augusta - The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) is joining National Beach Safety Week's spirit in promoting beach safety and spreading the word to ensure a fantastic Memorial Day Weekend. With Memorial Day Weekend upon us, as we prepare to enjoy the sun, sand, and waves on Maine State Park beaches, it is time to prioritize safety while creating lasting memories.

National Beach Safety Week

Under the theme of "Sun, Surf, and Safety," National Beach Safety Week serves as a crucial reminder to take necessary precautions while enjoying the beaches. The campaign aims to educate beachgoers about the importance of beach safety, equip them with essential knowledge, and foster a sense of community among beach enthusiasts.

The DACF's Bureau of Parks and Lands encourages everyone to follow these essential tips for a safe and enjoyable beach experience:

Take a Dip with Care: Prioritize your safety by familiarizing yourself with the water conditions, rip currents, and warning flags. Never underestimate the power of the ocean!

Shield Yourself from the Sun: Protect yourself from harmful UV rays by applying sunscreen generously, wearing a wide-brimmed hat, and seeking shade during the hottest parts of the day.

Respect the Environment: Our beaches are not only our playgrounds but also home to diverse ecosystems and wildlife. Let's be sound stewards of these environments by disposing of trash responsibly, staying on designated paths, avoiding disturbing wildlife, and being shark smart.

Watch Out for Each Other: We are all part of the beach community, and looking out for one another is paramount. Keep an eye on your family, friends, and fellow beachgoers. If you spot someone struggling in the water, immediately alert a lifeguard or park staff, or dial 911.

Be Prepared: Safety is all about being prepared. Pack a beach bag with essentials such as water, snacks, a first aid kit, and emergency contact information.

Note: Please be aware that Maine State Park beaches may have limited staff, and all state park beaches will be without lifeguards until the third week of June. Additionally, sand erosion is impacting Popham Beach State Park at high tide. It is crucial to follow staff instructions to avoid risks or hazards. Your cooperation and adherence to their guidance are greatly appreciated.

Let's make this Memorial Day Weekend one to remember, filled with joy, laughter, and, most importantly, beach safety! Join the National Beach Safety Week nationwide movement and spread the word using the hashtags #BeachSafetyWeek, #MemorialDayWeekend, and #FunInTheSun.