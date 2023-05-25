Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 800 Block of Southern Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in the 800 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 7:19 am, Seventh District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female shooting victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle is a red or burnt orange 2012-2014 Nissan Rouge, with an unknown rear and front tag. The vehicle was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.