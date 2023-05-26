Homeland Security Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Homeland Security Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Homeland Security Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the homeland security market. As per TBRC’s homeland security market forecast, the homeland security market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 624.6 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.7 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global homeland security industry is due to Rising cases of terrorist attacks. North America region is expected to hold the largest homeland security market share. Major homeland security market companies include General Dynamics Corporation, L3harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo S.P.A., Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Homeland Security Market Segments

●By Type: Border Security, Aviation Security, Maritime Security, Critical Infrastructure Security, Cyber Security, Mass Transport Security, Law Enforcement, Cbrn (Chemical, Biological, Radiological And Nuclear) Security, Other Type (First Responders, Counter Terror Intelligence,C3i,And Pipeline Security)

●By Technology: Recognition And Surveillance Systems, AI-based Solutions, Security Platforms, Other Technology (CBRN Solutions and Communication Platforms)

●By End-User: Public Sector, Private Sector

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The homeland security refers to a program that focuses on recovery from and mitigation of all emergencies and disasters. The central aim of the homeland security programme is to equip people to respond to and be effective in the event of a local, statewide, or national disaster and emergencies.

